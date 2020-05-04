Dating a Football Player: Age Disparity, Fame, and Other Issues to Deal With

Everyone has the dream of being famous or dating someone famous. That is definitely the case with football players. Not only are they going to be on the wealthy side of things, but they are in great shape, desirable, and participate in a sport in which not too many people can compete. Yet is dating a football player all it’s cracked up to be? Here are the things that you should know about dating a football player.
Daily Training and Regular Games
One thing that you have to get used to is the constant training and regular games. Football players train early and stay late. They have to be the best that they can, which can make dating them a little difficult. You might not see them for a few weeks or longer depending on the time of year.
Also, they’re going to bring a lot of stress home with them. If they are injured or got benched, they’re going to have trouble focusing on dates. However, if you can be that person that is waiting for them at home, bringing them ice packs, and maintain your own independent life, then you have a great chance at being the type of partner that they need in their life.
Football Players on Dating Sites in 2020: Are They Real?
The question must be asked, do football players use dating sites? Absolutely. Many of the modern dating sites are based around local dating. When a football player wants to meet someone in a new city, they use sites to meet more people and to maintain their anonymity. Another thing to consider about dating sites and meeting football players is that older players use the sites too. Whether they are actively playing, coaching, or advising, former football players are on the site and looking to meet people their age and younger. The bottom line is simple: there are football players online looking for dates all the time. They could be interested in meeting someone just like you, so keep an open mind and an open heart when you’re on a dating service.
Age Disparity, Fame, and Other Difficulties
Famous football players are often seen around some young models. Even the older who are already out of the game is still being eyed up by the young ladies. This often comes with a big age difference in their relationships, and they don’t mind the social implications because of their elevated status. This article helps you understand those issues even though football players are in a world of their own when it comes to relationships.
Game is a different issue entirely. Having someone famous in your life can put you in a blind spot. You can get dragged into the spotlight or cause a rift if you don’t want your whole life put up for show by rabid football fans.
How Dating a Famous Person Impacts Your Life
As we’ve said, dating a famous person can have a major impact on your life. For one thing, you might find yourself being mentioned in some form of the media, for better or worse. The media is heartless and wants to show off all parts of a football player’s life. If you are with them often, then you can expect them to show up often and have your life scrutinized. You should also be prepared to deal with jealous, mean-spirited people. If you take time to insulate yourself against those people by locking down social media accounts, you should be able to ignore it and enjoy your relationship.
There are numerous ways that dating a football player can be difficult for you. They're pretty much in their world of training and money, and the people they date are frequently involved in those areas of life as well. However, all hope is not lost if you're trying to date one of them. They do use dating sites, both old people and young, to meet singles when they're tired of being fawned over for their position as a footballer. All in all, you should come away from this article with the knowledge that it can be very fun and also challenging to date someone that plays football.
