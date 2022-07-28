6 Tips on How to Combine Studies with Sports

Most students nowadays combine studies and sports or a favorite hobby. However, not all of them manage to plan their time to cope with several tasks at once. Therefore, we have prepared some tips on how to learn to keep up with everything.

Tip 1: Form the right habits!

Time. Make sure there is always some time for good habits in your schedule (jogging in the morning, push-ups in the evening).

Training. Don’t scare your body with sudden changes. If you plan to run in the morning, put your sneakers and uniform next to the bed before sleep.

Moderation. You shouldn’t add more than one habit per week. For example, if you overwhelm yourself with a “new life from Monday,” chances are high that by next Monday, you will have given up on new life.

Patience. Start with microdoses of new habits in your life. For example, do you want to introduce sports into your life? Start with a light morning workout, and gradually add lunges, squats, and push-ups.

Tip 2: Multitasking is a myth!

There are no people who do many tasks at the same time: they simply quickly switch between several things. Switching consumes time and energy. Therefore, if we talk about combining sports with studies, it is better to separate them from each other. As you plan your day in the morning, think objectively about how long homework and the next part of an important project can take. And if, for some reason, you are unable to complete your homework on time, do not hesitate to contact an assignment writing service.

Tip 3: Get enough sleep!

Perhaps the most important advice of all time. If you want the information you remember to move from short-term memory to long-term memory, you need it well.

Tip 4: Plan your day by writing your plans down.

Write down not to remember but to forget. Then, having scheduled the tasks that need to be completed in the morning, you no longer have to keep them in your mind. This way, you increase your responsibility by making some commitments to yourself. Besides that, you will immediately see possible problems and inconsistencies by comparing the current tasks in your diary or application. In addition, you will unload your brain and get rid of the painful feeling that you still have a million tasks to complete.

Tip 5: Regularity and frequency only work.

If you have taken up the development of something new, it is better to devote 15 minutes to it daily than to spend several hours weekly.

Tip 6: Set your priorities right

Use the ABC analysis so that you don’t spend the whole day in a routine, and by the evening, find that there is no end to important things to do. Here’s how it works:

A is a very important matter; you can only do it yourself and in the nearest future;

B is an important matter, but it can be delegated to a colleague or solved a bit later;

C is a task that is easy to delegate or complete quickly.

The rule is: do not start tasks from category B until you have completed all A-tasks in the morning. For example, if you have paperwork to deal with, do it early, so you don’t go crazy during the day.

Related Posts via Categories