4 reasons why eco electric bikes make sense

Some people question the usefulness of electric bikes as commuting vehicles. There are even some who don’t think such products help the environment significantly enough to justify the effort of buying one. In this article, we will try to prove them wrong.

Long-lasting sustainability

Although electric bikes have motors, they don’t emit any gases into the air. Charging them also can work this way, since many households (and businesses across Ireland) use renewable energy technology. Roof solar panels alone can provide enough power to fully charge such batteries. Even the ones installed on cheap electric bikes.

Furthermore, the lifespan of an electric bike is relatively high. Batteries can perform well throughout years of exploitation. Apart from that, today’s e-bikes are made from recyclable materials. Aluminum, stainless steel, and carbon fiber parts are environmentally friendly. Buying electric bikes, therefore, impacts our surroundings much better than motorbikes or even public transport.

Comfort of use

Electric bikes provide quite a lot of comfort while commuting. Due to their eco-friendly engines, they make no noise. At the same time, they help people move through a city almost effortlessly. That makes sense, especially on a hill. It is also worth mentioning that e-bikes are much easier to park in urban areas. In fact, electric cyclist don’t even need separate parking spots. Their bikes use much less space than a car, which allows for leaving them almost everywhere. And that ability provides an opportunity to widen pavements or plant more trees.

Safer traffic conditions

Electric bikes aren’t as fast as other vehicles, which makes them easier to handle during a sketchy situation on the road. A cyclist has more time to react accordingly. Additionally, some e-bikes are equipped with impressive brakes and safety features, helping them to be more visible. We must also take into account the reduction of urban traffic in general. Since e-bikes require less space on the road, they can limit tensions, which often lead to accidents.

Supportive programs for electric bikes

Put all the above together, and it will become clear that supporting e-cycling is a worthwhile endeavor. That’s why the government of Ireland has established the Cycle to Work Scheme. Its goal is to allow businesses to buy electric bikes in Dublin (safety equipment included) for their employees without paying too much. Savings are based on income tax rates.

Programs like this mean people can use e-bikes for commuting as well as leisure. They will spend less money than they usually associate with that type of activity. That alone is a good enough reason to become an e-cyclist, don’t you think? Of course, the Cycle to Work Scheme is operational in the whole of Ireland.

