Rondale Moore Opts Out, How He Can Improve His NFL Draft Stock

By

When Rondale Moore first arrived at Purdue he was the highest rated recruit that West Lafayette had seen in a very long time. All the true freshman wide receiver from New Albany, Indiana did in his very first collegiate game was break Purdue’s 46-year old record for most all-purpose yards in a contest with 313 yards.

In a 31-27 loss to Northwestern Moore rushed twice for 79 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run, and caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He would only suit up for the gold and black just 17 more times. Today he announced that’s he opting out of the 2020 college football season, and he’ll focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Go here to see where we have Rondale Moore in our latest 2021 NFL mock draft.

“We want to thank Rondale for his contributions to Purdue Football and the many memorable moments he gave Boilermaker fans during his time here,” reads a statement from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.

“From the moment he first took the field, he electrified Ross-Ade Stadium and college football with his record-breaking performances and unique ability. He always represented our program with class and dignity, and we fully support him and his family as he pursues his professional future. Rondale is a special player and person, and we know he will be a star at the next level and beyond.”

Moore’s 2018 was off-the-charts, with his tearing up Ohio State, in what was a historical upset, standing out in Boiler boosters minds forever. However, his 2019 was cut short due to injury and now questions remain about his ability and potential.

He’s absolutely doing the right thing, and you have to respect his decision. From the moment he set foot on campus, you knew he was a three-and-done guy, but you also wondered if he might win the silver football once or twice, and maybe even get a Heisman invite.

Instead, you only got a season and a half out of Rondale Moore and he didn’t get the opportunity to dominate in 2020, and in doing so erase all doubts that cropped up from 2019. Just a couple days ago, the biggest name in college football to opt out of the season due to COVID concerns was Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley.

In the past 48 hours alone, we’ve seen a wave of stellar individual players with blue chip NFL prospects just say no to the 2020 season, if there actually is one.

Prospects who have opted out and entered their names in the 2021 #NFLDraft: • CB – Caleb Farley

• LB – Micah Parsons

• WR – Rashod Bateman

• EDGE – Gregory Rousseau

• WR – Rondale Moore — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) August 6, 2020

And if you’re paying attention, and using logic and reason, you’ll see that there is not going to be a college football season, and all signs point to it.

And again, you can never question someone’s decision, when it’s one relating to putting their physical health and safety into question. So if you want to hit out at Rondale Moore for his decision today, you’ve come to the wrong place.

Still, we’ll miss him, because he provided can’t miss football, no matter what side you’re rooting for. He’s electric in the vein of an Antwaan Randle El, Desmond Howard, Charles Woodson, Denard Robinson or Eddie George.

Remember when 180 lb Rondale Moore squatted 600 lbs in 2018? (? @BoilerFootball)pic.twitter.com/pjjLUAXoCT — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 6, 2020

And he’s a workout warrior too- as evidenced by the video above. He’ll need to be, as he questions to answer once we get to the scouting combine and pro days. He’s still a first round prospect, but if he wants to stay there and move higher, like solid top ten, he’ll need to ace the combine.

As exciting a player as he is, he never ran a kick back for a TD, and special teams is certainly a place where he could have accelerated his NFL Draft stock. If he can show he’s a two phase player watch out. Still the world, when it returns to actually being the world again, is the oyster for Rondale Moore.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines