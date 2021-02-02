Purdue Basketball Charter Flight Diverted Due to Mechanical Problems

February 2, 2021 By Leave a Comment
The #24 ranked Purdue basketball team encountered some issues with their commute to College Park, to play the Maryland Terrapins. Last night, the team sent out a statement that said the Purdue basketball team “charter flight to Maryland was diverted to Indianapolis this evening, due to mechanical issues.”

“The team will change planes and depart at 9:30 p.m. ET, for Maryland from Indianapolis.” As you can see from the tweet below, the Boilermakers did eventually arrive in the DMV, and they are set to battle the Terps tonight.

The official team account posted the following photo if the Boilers boarding their second flight to Maryland. As you can see, it’s an American Eagle (American Airlines’ smaller, commuter line) branded plane, which successfully departed Indianapolis International Airport and landed safely at Baltimore Washington International Airport.

The Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) are currently ranked #24 in the NET, and projected as a #6 seed in most NCAA Tournament projections. Maryland is 9-8 on the season.

Purdue have won five of their past six and they have four wins over ranked teams this season. Tip is at 6:30 EST tonight.

