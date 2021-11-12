Revisiting Illini-Northwestern, 1 End Zone Only, at Wrigley 2010

By

“One way, or another, I’m gonna find you! I’m gonna git ya git ya one way!” Blondie told us in the early 1980s. One Saturday, late in November of 2010, these words applied to a Big Ten college football game. It was more than a Big Ten league game, it was branded the Wrigleyville Classic, and it actually hosted ESPN College Gameday.

It was an in-state rivalry game as Northwestern “hosted” their arch-rivals, Illinois, and there was only one end zone in use that day. Yes, both sides had to drive towards the west end zone. No one could head towards the east due to safety precautions. How did this happen and why?

Illinois won, in a massive blowout, and Illini RB Mikel LeShoure broke the school record for single game rushing yards with 330. Here are a couple photos, from the exterior, of the venue that day and the week leading in:

Why are we bringing this up now? Well, in nine days, Northwestern will return to Wrigley Field, and this time they’ll “host” Purdue, in a 11am kickoff on Nov 20.

CHICAGO, ILL. (WRIGLEY FIELD)

TV: BIG TEN NETWORK RADIO: WGN RADIO AM-720

Also, if you want to see the layout for what the field will look like for this game, see below:

Another look at Wrigley Field as the finishing touches are made to the ballpark ahead of @NUFBFamily’s game with Purdue on November 20th, which will be 11 years to the day that the park hosted its last football game between Northwestern and Illinois. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/eW58oToJjQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 10, 2021

