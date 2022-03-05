Crossroads El Clasico: Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers

(Editor’s note: re-posting this and updating it from 2017, in honor of the Purdue Boilermakers hosting the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, the second of the two meetings between the two teams this season)
While there is no rivalry in B1G basketball as high stakes and as passionate as El Clasico (the name of the series between Real Madrid and Barcelona), the Purdue Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6) and #25 Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10) rivalry comes close. Typically, the two teams are more than just regionally relevant, but nationally as well.
The NCAA Tournament kind of atmosphere will certainly be present Saturday afternoon at Mackey Arena for the 2 p.m. ET tip-off. It will be televised nationally on ESPN with Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel on the call.
Mackey Arena, which seats 14,804 people, is one of the loudest arenas in America, reaching 122.3 decibels two years in 2015. When fans wear black, and then use the BoilerBall Lights app on ITunes or Google Play, it creates a visually stunning display as part of the pregame light show during the Purdue intro video and starting lineups.
Pictured below:
Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers Gameday Information
El Clasico is the matchup of the two sides that traditionally rule La Liga, Spain’s top futbol/football/soccer division. In recent years, Atletico Madrid have risen up and inserted themselves into the conversation, essentially breaking up the usual duopoly.
The first meeting, in Barcelona on October 24, ended in a 2-1 win by the hosts. The next edition, in Madrid, will be on March 20. In between, we saw Los Blancos claim the Supercopa de Espana over Barca 3-2 on Jan 12.
Real are currently top of the table, five points ahead of Sevilla, another Spanish club consistently relevant and often near the top of the standings.
Surprisingly good side Real Betis are 14 points off the pace, in third, with Barcelona one point behind them in fourth.
Real Madrid leads in wins in competitive matches with 100 exactly while Barcelona leads in total match wins with 115. Barcelona leads the way in exhibition match victories with 19. There have been 281 matches in total; 33 exhibition, 248 competitive.
It’s a fierce rivalry, about as spirited as it gets. It’s seen more than its fair share of big moments, and passions run off-the-charts on both sides. The same holds true with Indiana and Purdue.
The Mackey Arena game day experience is second to none, especially if you’re a neutral or a tourist making their first visit to the West Lafayette venue. No matter who the Boilers are playing that night, you will hear chants of “IU SUCKS!” from the gold and black faithful.
It’s very reminiscent of Fenway Park, where Boston fans will chant “YANKEES SUCK!” no matter who the Red Sox are playing that day. Purdue leads the all-time series 124-90, and they also have the upper hand in B1G Tourney championships (1-0), All-Americans (46-42), B1G championships (24-22) and consensus first team All-Americans 26-15.
The 2016-17 B1G title, won by Purdue, put them ahead of their arch-rivals and it was actually clinched with a win over Indiana on Senior night, February 27th, 2017. It was an electric atmosphere to say the least.
On the flip side, Indiana has the advantage in national championships (5-0), NCAA Tournament appearances (39-30) and B1G Player of the Year awards (6-4).
The series has seen a ton of huge moments, including Gene Keady’s 400th win, the 2002 “Duel in the Dome” before a crowd of 32,055, Kelvin Sampson’s finale at the end of the massive 2008 scandal, the 2005 double OT instant el clasico and the Bobby Knight tirade of 1991.
You also have the “sucker punch” and “jackass” incidents (like we said this is a series of severe acrimony), but the real signature moment is depicted in this post’s featured image.
We’re speaking, of course, of the Bobby Knight chair-throwing incident, February 28th, 1985 in Bloomington. Knight, whether you love him or hate him (and pretty much all opinions on him are very strong, but if you’re a decent person you most likely hate him) gave us the defining image of the crossroads el clasico.
We call it crossroads el classico because it’s the battle for the “crossroads of America” state and the name crossroads classic is already taken.
Indiana Hoosiers at #8 Purdue Boilermakers Matchup Notes
1) Purdue needs one win for 25 this season, which would mark the 15th season in school history with 25 wins, including nine under Painter.
2) Matt Painter will coach his 600th career game (570 at Purdue; 30 at Southern Illinois). He ranks fifth on the Big Ten’s all-time games coached list (569) behind Tom Izzo (927), Bob Knight (901), Gene Keady (782) and Lou Henson (647).
3) Purdue has clinched a Big Ten Tournament double-bye for the seventh time in seven tournaments under the current format. Purdue hasn’t played on a Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament since the 2014 season.
Although the two sides do not battle for a trophy in men’s basketball, there are trophies at stake in several of the other sports.
Football battles for the Old Oaken Bucket. In women’s basketball, it’s the Barn Burner Trophy. In volleyball, the Monon Spike, and in women’s soccer, the Golden Boot.
The Crimson & Gold Cup is awarded points to the winning team in each of the schools’ 18 shared sports. At the end of each academic year, the total points are tallied and the winning school is awarded this specific title.
Enjoy the Crossroads El Clasico!
Prediction: Purdue Boilermakers 79, Indiana Hoosiers 61
Purdue’s basketball arena is named Mackey to honor a former Purdue Athletic Director. “Red” Mackey was a star football player for Purdue years before he became the A.D. at Purdue University. Also, he was a star football player for New Albany High School the same high school Romeo Langford played basketball for. GO IU!