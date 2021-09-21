College Football News Roundup: AP Top 25, Injury Updates

By

LSU Loses Andre Anthony For The Year

The LSU Tigers will be without star defensive end Andre Anthony out for the rest of the season, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Monday.

“It’s sad news,” Orgeron said, according to the Associated Press. “He’s having a good season. He’s going to be unavailable this season, but he’s going to be with us.”

Anthony suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 49-21 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas that moved LSU to 2-1 on the year. Anthony, in his fourth season, posted 3.5 sacks and scored one defensive touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Coach O announced today that six-year senior @DreAnthony7 is out for the year with an injury? pic.twitter.com/dST2LWp7zA — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 20, 2021

Anthony, a 2022 NFL Draft prospect, was on the 2019 Tigers team that defeated the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tigers will look to improve their record to 3-1 when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday.

College football betting odds list the Tigers as slight 2.5-point favorites against the Bulldogs.

Boilermakers’ David Bell In Concussion Protocol

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell was injured in Saturday’s 27-13 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Bell left the game after taking a hard hit from safety Kyle Hamilton.

Per the Associated Press, Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm revealed that Bell is currently in concussion protocol. It’s not clear yet if Bell will play this Saturday against Illinois.

Bell has 21 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

Miami Hurricanes Quarterback D’Eriq King Questionable For Saturday

The Miami Hurricanes will try to avoid a disastrous 1-3 start when they host Central Connecticut this Saturday, but head coach Manny Diaz and company may have to do it without their starting quarterback.

Per ESPN, D’Eriq King’s shoulder injury — which he suffered in Saturday’s 38-17 blowout loss to Michigan State — has him questionable for Saturday.

The 24-year-old King is in his second season with the Hurricanes, having transferred from Houston in 2020. In three games this year, King has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

So far, King has greatly struggled to repeat last year’s productive season that saw him toss 23 touchdowns against only five interceptions. He also recorded 538 rushing yards and four rushing scores.

Tigers’ Tyler Davis Out Long-Term

The 2-1 Clemson Tigers’ were dealt some bad news on Monday night: Defensive tackle Tyler Davis will be out several weeks after suffering a torn bicep injury.

Per ESPN’s David M. Hale, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Monday night via his radio show that Davis is expected to be sidelined for seven to eight weeks as he prepares to undergo surgery on the torn bicep.

Davis has seven tackles for the Tigers this season. In 2019, he had his best season to date with 5.5 sacks, two passes defended and 44 total tackles.

Clemson will try to move to 3-1 when they visit NC State this Saturday.

Updated AP Top 25: Alabama Retains Top Spot

The Alabama Crimson Tide retained the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 rankings following a close 31-29 victory against the Florida Gators.

59 of the first place votes went to Alabama, while No. 2 ranked Georgia garnered the other three. Oklahoma (3-0) and Iowa (3-0) round out the top five.

The updated rankings also saw the Oregon Ducks move up from fourth to third after soundly defeating Stony Brook 48-7. Penn State’s close 28-20 victory over Auburn propelled them to the No. 6 spot (previously No. 10).

The Crimson Tide , who have now won 17 straight games, are off to a 3-0 start. The defending champions opened their season with a 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, followed by another easy victory against Mercer (48-14).

Nick Saban and company will look to improve to 4-0 when they host the 1-2 Southern Miss Golden Eagles this Saturday.

Michigan State (3-0), Fresno State (3-1) and Kansas State (3-0) cracked the top 25.

Among the notable drops, UCLA went from 13th to 24th after narrowly losing 40-37 to Fresno State on Saturday. Clemson and Ohio State — two perennial powerhouses — fell to ninth and 10th, respectively.

Clemson dropped from the No. 6 spot following a close 14-8 win over Georgia Tech. Ohio State (previously No. 9) cruised to a 41-20 victory over Tulsa.