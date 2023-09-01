Pickleball Could Re-Unite, Save America. Yes, We’re Serious

In the final pages of his new book Power Players: Sports, Politics, and the American Presidency, author Chris Cilliza posits a theory that the way to re-unite the current Divided States of America is via pickleball.

Yes, Cillizza writes that Joe Biden’s 2020 election winning campaign and the sport of pickleball espouse the same ideals and principles. Everyone can contribute and participate, and we can all get along.

Pickleball APP Chicago Broadcast Info

Saturday, 9/2 | 12 pm CT – 6 pm ET | ESPN+

Sunday, 9/3 | 10 am CT – 5 pm ET | ESPN+

Tuesday, 9/5 | 8 pm CT – 9 pm CT | ESPN2

While we are in competition with each other, we can do so in a cooperative sense, and that there is much more uniting us than dividing.

During an exclusive interview with professional pickleball player Megan Fudge, at the APP Chicago Open this week, she alerted me that Steve Kuhn, the Austin billionaire who founded Major League Pickleball, believes the same thing.

“He truly believes that pickleball will save this country,” Fudge said of the former hedge fund manager.

“Because he believes that both sides will come together on the court.”

Pickleball APP Chicago Open Venue Info

Danny Cunniff Park, 2700 Trail Way

Highland Park, Illinois 60035

Fudge has seen this in action: “we’ll get together on the court talk everything else (instead of politics and current events) without premises and going to your (sociopolitical) corners.”

It’s not just Kuhn and Cillizza that believe this theory, which at first sounds a bit ambitious, to say the least. This hypothesis has been around for at least a couple of years, and what you’re reading here is far from the first article on this subject.

And this isn’t the craziest idea. Something has to work, right?

Remember what America was like right after 9/11? We were all on the same team then. Today, anything and everything is politicized, including the world event that helped pickleball really take off in the first place: the covid-19 pandemic.

We all wanted to get outside, and interact with others while maintaining social distance.

Pickleball checked off all those boxes.

Salome Devidze went deeper on this idea, during our exclusive interview on the APP practice court.

“When you go out there, politics doesn’t matter, who won the election doesn’t matter, who go their mugshot in (the paper, on tv etc.) doesn’t matter,” she said.

You got out and play.

America hasn’t been this divided since the 1960s. One could argue, the only time our nation has been this fractured was the actual Civil War 1861-1865.

Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, with an estimated 50 million people believed to have participated in it last year. That’s almost 1/6 of the entire country. And it’s helping fight our addiction to screens too.

“I saw an article that said pickleball is anti-iPhone, because it’s the only time we’ve seen kids and teenagers put the phone down, get on the court and play, and talk with people their own age.”

So this sport can 1. somehow escape being manipulated as a political football and 2. get kids and teens off their smartphones? What kind of mystical sorcery is this?

Davide explained how this is a sport for all, you can be any age, demographic, physical shape, skill level, etc. and still get good enough, rather quickly, to have fun out there.

“It (the previous sport she played professionally, tennis) was never this inclusive, we were so separate from our fans.”

Accessibility is a huge part of the sport (which derives its name from a dog named Pickles, who chased after the errant balls as this game was being first conceived)’s appeal.

2023 marks the APP Tour’s fifth edition of the Chicago Open, and third in Highland Park. Last year’s event hosted more than 700 players, with this year’s turnout expected to top 850.

Fudge explained what the biggest hurdles were in picking up this sport, which is basically a hybrid of tennis and ping pong (with some elements of badminton and racquetball).

“The hardest thing at the beginning was getting the hang of the scoring system,” the former University of Illinois tennis star said. “But the thing about pickleball was every time I came to rec games everyone seemed so helpful. I didn’t see that in tennis as much.

Our amateur players got us off to a great start, now it is time for the pros to hit the courts!#APPChicagoOpen #APPTour #APPFamily #Pickleball #Pickleballislife pic.twitter.com/cIEzjJoXUz — APP Tour (@OfficialAPPTour) August 31, 2023

“People would say don’t worry bout the scoring, we’ll take care of that, just focus on hitting the ball. That’s what I would tell anybody who’s just starting out. Don’t worry about not knowing how to score, just play, because everyone else is trying to figure it out.”

While there are three leading professional pickleball leagues, the aforementioned MLP and the PPA, the APP Tour is the only one officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball.

Devideze also had an encouraging message for those who are looking to maybe get into this game.

“Come out and try, get your buddies, if it takes beer, take your beer with you, whatever it takes,” she said.

“Because once you play, you’ll see this is what I’ve been waiting for.”

Pickleball APP Chicago Open Tickets

$15. Walk-up tickets for single-day sessions available at the venue, doors open at 8 am CT.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

