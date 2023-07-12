Megan Rapinoe: USWNT Legend, Social Justice Champion

As we count down the days to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, we profile some of the squad’s key veterans, who will be crucial to the USWNT success. United States Women’s National Team Star Megan Rapinoe is a tour de force both on and off the pitch.

Just last week, Rapinoe announced her retirement, effective at the end of the NWSL season. And it means that the final international action of her career will be this World Cup.

One of the greatest players in USWNT history, Rapinoe has records and plaudits for days. We don’t have time to list out all her on-the-pitch accomplishments and awards. Off-the-pitch, Megan Rapinoe is arguably the most socially aware and sociopolitical female athlete alive.

And with that in mind, we re-publish the piece we did on the day

Yesterday was one of the most seismic news days in recent memory. It was right up there with Sept. 11 and Jan. 6, and on days like this, sports news just doesn’t matter. When athletes meet the media on days like this, sometimes athletes do indeed react to the earth-shattering news events.

did just that, slamming the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that ensured a woman’s right to abortion, as “sad” and “cruel.” Friday’s ruling was unprecedented, as the SCOTUS reversed a precedent that had been in place for close to half a century.

USWNT 2023 Group Stage Schedule

All times CST

Vietnam Fri. July 21, 8pm

Netherlands Wed. July 26, 8pm

Portugal Tue. Aug 1, 2am

Megan Rapinoe was among those in the soccer/football community to speak out against the ruling.

I wish that we could just talk about soccer today, but obviously with the ruling on Roe vs. Wade that takes precedence over everything is hard to put into words,” Rapinoe said at a media availability ahead of today’s friendly against Colombia.

“How sad a day this is for me personally, you know, for my teammates, for just all of the people out there who this is going to affect.

“We know that the lack of abortion does not stop people from having abortions. It stops people from having safe abortions. I would encourage people to understand all of the different aspects that overturning Roe v. Wade will have on so many, actually on everyone in the entire country. I just can’t understate how sad and how cruel this is. I think the cruelty is the point, because this is not pro-life by any means.”

She is spot on when he calls out the decision as being distinctively not “pro life.” That branding name, frequently given to those who are anti-choice, is a big time misnomer. The National Women’s Soccer League, and several of the teams within it, also issued statements condemning the ruling.

The authority to regulate abortion now rests with the states, and some states have already criminalized abortion.

More states will follow shortly, with approximately half the United States expected to outlaw the procedure. This development won’t stop abortions, it will just force more of them to go underground, and hence create more danger for the women involved.

This will drastically effect women of color and low-income women at a much higher scale.

Some polls show that as little as 17% of the American population was in favor of Roe reversal. And the Republicans, empowered by their talibangelical base, aren’t done yet. Women’s rights are stripped away today, the rights of gays and minorities are next. If you’re anything but an ultra-conservative white male, they are coming for you!

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion on Friday, called for the reconsideration of Lawrence v. Texas, which protects same-sex romantic relationships, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which establishes same-sex marriage. Rapinoe, engaged to WNBA star Sue Bird, was crying when she told the media is “scared” about what the future holds following Friday’s decision.

“I absolutely think gay rights are under attack,” she said.

“I absolutely think we will see legislation pop up state by state by state that will eventually come to this radical court. I have zero faith that my rights will be upheld by the court. I have faith in our country and I have faith in people and I have faith in the voters. And if you ever needed a fucking motivation to vote, to get involved — quite literally people’s lives depend on it.”

Scary times! Not just for Megan Rapinoe, but for all of us!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

