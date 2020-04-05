By

The public profile of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has risen so much lately that she’s now in the mix to potentially be the Democratic VP candidate in 2020. One oddsmaker even lists her as the third most favorable candidate to get the nod, behind only Senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar.

Governor Whitmer, or “that woman from Michigan” as the President condescendingly referred to her in one of his painfully awkward and generally awful on every level daily press briefings, is certainly a rising star in the Democratic party right now.

Gretchen Whitmer even hilariously trolled Trump with t-shirt she wore while appearing on the Daily Show this week (see above).

On Saturday Whitmer, in conjunction with Detroit’s four sports teams, the Lions, Pistons, Red Wings, and Tigers released a video encouraging nurses and doctors to bring their skills to the state of Michigan, a current coronavirus hot spot.

Whitmer, along with leading figures from the four pro teams, are looking for volunteers to help bolster the number of health care professionals working in the front lines of the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. Video below:

“If you’re a health care professional anywhere in America, Michigan needs you. Detroit needs you.”

-Dwane Casey, Head Coach, Detroit Pistons

“We’re calling on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health care professionals to volunteer to sign up to help us fight COVID-19 and save lives,”

-Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Detroit Lions

“All you have to do is visit www.Michigan.gov/FightCOVID19, and complete a simple form,”

-Ron Gardenhire, Manager, Detroit Tigers

“We’ll share your information with hospitals and reach out soon if there’s a good fit for you,”

-Matt Patricia, Head Coach, Detroit Lions

“Please join our courageous health care professionals already on the front lines here in Detroit to fight this deadly virus.”

Jeff Blashill, Head Coach, Detroit Red Wings

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines