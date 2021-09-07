Joint Pain in Dogs – Causes, Symptoms and Cure

By

Joint pain is a common problem among dogs. Some breeds are more prone to this condition compared to others but none is completely exempted from it. Most dogs incur this painful condition as they grow old. In this article, we shall help you understand the causes, symptoms as well as cure for this joint ache. We shall also acquaint you with the ways to prevent this problem. So, let’s get started!

Causes of Joint Pain

The condition occurs when joint cartilage weakens or damages. In such a case the joint bones rub against each other and lead to inflammation and pain. This hinders smooth movement and causes stiffness. There are many reasons why our dogs suffer from this painful condition. Some of the common causes include obesity, external injuries, congenital disorders, hip dysplasia hip disintegration and weakening of joints. It has been observed that breeds with a huge built are more susceptible to this problem.

Symptoms

There are a number of signs and symptoms that indicate your dog is in pain. However, they become evident only when the problem aggravates. In order to prevent the condition from getting severe it is essential to keep a close watch on your pet’s activities.

Some of the symptoms of joint pain include limping, reluctance to move, irritable behaviour, difficulty running, jumping and climbing stairs, constantly licking and chewing the joints and whining. Your dog may show few of these symptoms initially. It is best to take it to a reputed veterinarian as soon as it shows any of these signs to ensure timely diagnosis as well as treatment.

Treatment

If the problem is still in its initial stage and the cartilage isn’t damaged much then the medical practitioner may simply prescribe certain dog joint supplements. These supplements are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, glucosamine, turmeric, chondroitin, methylsulfonylmethane and boswellia resin. The right blend of these ingredients lowers the growth of enzymes that damage the cartilage, strengthens and lubricates the joints, soothes joint inflammation and soreness, heals the pain and improves mobility. Just stick to the prescribed dosage to see your pet bounce back to health.

In case, the inflammation aggravates then supplements alone wouldn’t be helpful. The doctor might prescribe medicines in addition to joint supplements to heal the problem. However, if the symptoms are neglected then the condition is likely to get severe. In such as case, your beloved dog might have to undergo surgery to get relief.

Ways to Prevent Joint Ache in Dogs

Although you cannot completely rule out the possibility of joint ache in dogs however you can most certainly try to prevent it. Simple things such as providing nutritious diet, adding supplements to the daily diet, regular exercise, keeping a check on its weight, creating a safe environment to play and regular medical check up can help in this regard.

We hope this exhaustive information about dog’s joint health will help you keep better care of your pets. Do let us know if you require further information on the same. We would be glad to share it with you.