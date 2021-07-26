B1G Commish Kevin Warren Gives Pet Parents their Deserved Due

By

For all the pet parents, pawrents, hudads, dog moms and meowmmies etc. who read this site regularly, this post is indeed for you! Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was the first speaker to take to the stage at the conference’s Media Days this past week in Indianapolis.

The Commish gave a long session which covered a lot of ground, but his responses to the queries regarding the major issues of the day in college football were lacking. His answers to those questions were verbal empty calories, talking without saying anything. However, his closing was extremely memorable as he shouted out pet owners.

“I say this in closing, I say this seriously,” Kevin Warren concluded.

“I really do appreciate the sacrifices that you all make on a daily basis. It’s not easy, you have significant others, you have children, you have parents, you have pets, you have other things in your life that are important, and for you to take the time to come here today, but also to cover us on a yearly basis really means a lot to me and for that I will be eternally grateful.”

Everyone shouts out and acknowledges those who are married with children, for their obligations, but not everybody takes the joys and responsibilities of pet ownership seriously. That seems to be changing a lot now, for the better, as your animal companions are your roommates- they’re family.

Great of Warren to realize and say that.

We’re living in a time in which more and more types of people are being accepted in mainstream society. There is still a major stigma against being single, for whatever reason, but at least the negative stereotype against loving your pets so-called “too much” is going away.

Remember #AdoptDontShop when it comes to finding an animal companion.

