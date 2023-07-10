Alex Morgan Has an Adorable Rescue Dog (Video, Photo)

Alex Morgan is truly the United States Women’s National Team “Captain Morgan” in every way, shape and form. After all, her place on the roster was officially announced by Taylor Swift. With the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand rapidly approaching, we profile some of the squad’s key veterans.

Morgan, 34, will be the USWNT co-captain with Lindsey Horan at the World Cup.

Having captained the side 22 times previously, this will be her fourth straight World Cup.

USWNT 2023 Group Stage Schedule

All times CST

Vietnam Fri. July 21, 8pm

Netherlands Wed. July 26, 8pm

Portugal Tue. Aug 1, 2am

Alex Morgan is the only true striker on the USA WWC roster, so it will be interesting to see what else they do, behind her, in the tournament. Obviously, Trinity Rodman (Dennis’ kid) can fill up the back of the net, as evidenced by her two goal/Woman of the Match performance yesterday versus Wales in the final tune up before the tournament.

But we can wait on analyzing tactics until later. For now you have to check out the adorable dog that Alex Morgan rescued in 2016.

You’re my boy Blue!” is a catch-phrase you know very well from the 2003 comedy Old School. It’s also a sentiment echoed by Alex Morgan, who unveiled her adorable adopted dog Blue in a PETA public service announcement seven years ago.

The face of the USWNT is spreading the message that rescuing animals from a shelter, instead of shopping for a pet, is the best and most benevolent option.

The World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist’s People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals spot is embedded below:

“Blue is part of our family,” says Alex Morgan in the video PSA.

“We’re not owners—if anything, he owns us. He owns our heart.”

Alex Morgan also explained how/why the only way she wanted to have a dog was through the adoption route, and not buying one from a breeder or pet shop:

“There’s so many animals on the streets and so many animals that aren’t able to live the life that they should be able to live. Animals should always be a part of the family, be taken care of, just as any child would be.”

Morgan added that Blue loves crushing and deflating soccer balls in his spare time.

For more information, on why it’s better to #AdoptDontShop please visit your local animal shelter.

