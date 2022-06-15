PSG Sack Mauricio Pochettino, Manager Targets Premier League Return

Well, that didn’t last too long or work out too well, did it? According to various sources, Paris Saint-Germain are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino, who had one more year left to run on his current deal. The Argentine arrived at PSG the day after New Year’s Day 2021, and initially earned an extension off his original 18 month contract.
However, like his predecessor before him, Thomas Tuchel, he couldn’t lead Les Parisians to the UEFA Champions League crown, the one major trophy the super-wealthy club has yet to accomplish.
Hence the former Tottenham Hotspur gaffer is now fired, with Nice manager Christoph Galtier the leading candidate to be the next gaffer at the Parc des Princes. Others, including Julen Lopetegui and Marcelo Gallardo, could possibly be in frame as well.
Pochettino had been strongly linked with Manchester United, who ultimately went with Erik ten Hag instead.
According to ESPN, “the decision came down to a choice between Ten Hag and Pochettino, with Pochettino’s contract situation at PSG — he was on a deal through the summer of 2023 — playing a part in United ultimately opting for the Dutch coach.”
So where does Poch go now? Well, not back to Tottenham, unless the current incumbent Antonio Conte decides to leave (take the PSG job? interesting?)
However, he does, reportedly, want a return to the England top flight. Maybe Leicester City will be a good fit for the Argentine, once they decided they have had enough of Brendan Rodgers (And that could come sooner rather than later).
The Daily Star lists those two clubs as potential destinations for Mauricio Pochettino, as well as Juventus and Athletic Bilbao too.
Watch this space.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
