Emotional Senior Day Lifts Northwestern to Upset of #20 Penn State

Senior day might have given the Northwestern Wildcats the extra boost they have been seeking as they defeated the 20th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. Northwestern got off to a hot start going on a 15-2 run to start the game. Seniors AJ Turner, Pat Spencer, and Tino Malnati were honored before the game as it would be the last time they would play at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Big man Miller Kopp was dazzling as usual scoring a team high 21 points behind his 5-9 shooting from 3-point range. It has been a tough year for the cats as they were 7-22 coming into this one, but at least they finished the regular season on a high note. As for Penn State they have now lost three in a row, and are searching for the form that saw them achieve an eight-game winning streak earlier this year.

The Nittany Lions will look to make some noise in the Big Ten tournament and take that momentum with them into the NCAA tournament.

