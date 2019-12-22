Boo Buie: Fun Name to Say, Even More Fun to Watch Play

By

Northwestern point guard Daniel Richard Buie, colloquially known as Boo Buie, had an electric week on an individual level. Boo Buie, not to be confused with Baby Booey, the nickname given to Howard Stern show producer Gary Dell’Abate, scored 51 points in two games, against two very special opposing point guards.

Unfortunately, his team fell just short in both games, losing 77-72 at home to Michigan State on Wednesday night and 83-78 at DePaul tonight.

Boo Buie is an awesome name to say, and he's becoming the real deal. Had 26 against Michigan State, 18 already against DePaul and the first half isn't even over yet. — Paul M. Banks??? (@PaulMBanks) December 22, 2019

“Look at who he’s played against these past two games, Cassius Winston and Charlie Moore, two old point guards that are very good,” said Northwestern coach Chris Collins after the game tonight. “So what better experience for him to not only play, but to get 26 and 25.”

“He’s got a long way to go, and he’s a worker, he likes to be in the gym and now it’s about us continuing to develop him.”

Buie is a pure scorer kind of point guard, who specializes in the long range jump shot. He’s recently overcome a nagging thumb injury that had been limiting him significantly.

“I thought he was unbelievable tonight,” said Tom Izzo on Wednesday night.

“He had what, 26 points? Unbelievable.”

“[Buie’s] skill is obvious, catch and shoot from deep, puts it on the floor, attacks, got a nice touch standing still or on the move,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said in postgame.

“There was no moment that he wasn’t ready for…helluva freshmen not just skill, but poise, when a freshman can do it, there’s a wow factor to it.”

Buie, whose half-brother is Talor Battle, one of the best players in Penn State history, was rated a 4 star prospect coming out of high school.

Point guard was the number one position of need for NU entering this season.

“We brought him here to be the guy at the position,” Collins continued.

“He’s made a big jump over the past couple of weeks, he’s fearless…His confidence has grown, but he’s a cocky kid anyway, grown up with brothers who played at this level.”

“He’s been around the game. Now he’s just got to continue to study the game, and I’m really excited about his future.”

Leitao added that he’s familiar of Buie’s pedigree back home out east, and that he’s really impressed by it. Buie tied Moore for the game high with 25 points.

It was an extremely entertaining game that featured six lead changes, NU leading for 18:38, DPU for 19:39, and of course tied for 1:43.

“That’s how Chicago basketball is supposed to be played, competitive, neither team backing down,” Leitao said.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines