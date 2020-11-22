Top Three Justin Herbert Rookie Cards to Invest in Right Now

By

Are you looking for a Justin Herbert rookie card to pick up? You really should be because the Los Angeles Chargers have found their quarterback of the future in the rookie out of Oregon. This drraft has indeed been kind to them, as they have the heir to Phillip Rivers in place now.

All three of these rookie cards contain an autograph.

2020 Immaculate Justin Herbert RC #104

The first card on our list benefits from a variety of rare parallels, as well as significant brand recognition. The 2020 Immaculate set offers much of the same if you know what to expect, with a strong image of Herbert flanked by a premium player patch on the right hand side.

The on-card auto is found at the base, on a generous section which also contains his name, college team, and the serial number. Many of the Logo parallels are one-of-ones, adding further value. It’s hard to find better if you’re on the lookout for premium signed Herbert cards.

2020 Panini Mosaic Justin Herbert RC #RA4

Next is Herbert’s card from the 2020 Panini Mosaic set. His Rookie Autograph only has a few parallels, and a couple of rare Choice versions. There’s a small RC logo in the top left corner, while it notes that it’s an ‘Autograph’ card on the opposite side.

There’s a great image of Herbert in the middle, clutching a football in both hands. The auto is of the stickered variety, and is found at the base of the card on a seperate white section. The Fusion Red edition pops, and looks to be a great investment option.

2020 Panini XR Justin Herbert RC #RSA-JH

The final card hails from the Rookie Swatch Autographs subset found in the 2020 Panini XR release. It has a busy design, with coloured lines and chrome sections spattered throughout, while fitting in space for a shot of Herbert, a small player swatch, and an RC logo at the bottom.

You’ll also find a stickered auto at the base, set against a cream background. There’s a heap of one-of-one Prime parallels that have already started to attract interest at auction, although they currently sell for four-figure fees.

