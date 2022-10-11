Top 5 Highest-Scoring NFL Games Ever

To put it simply, the modern NFL aims to score as many points as possible while also favoring the offense. Modern NFL teams tend to throw the ball around more than ever before which only furthers the total points scored. As a result, scoring averages have increased significantly over time, especially recently.

Only a few of the highest-scoring NFL games have occurred within the last decade, while the rest set records before 1990. By checking out NFL betting you can stay up to date with which teams are achieving the most points per game in the current and future NFL seasons. That being said, here are the five highest-scoring games in NFL history — all of which managed to surpass 100 points.

1. New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

Date: November 27, 1966

Points: 113

Not only is this the highest-combined point total in NFL history but also marked the most points scored in a regular season game by an individual team (Washington). The 1966 Giants didn’t perform very well and they would go on to surrender 501 points in the season. Over 72 of these would occur during this game, and the Giants themselves would end with just 41 points versus Washington (72).

The Giants had a total of six turnovers throughout the game, giving Washington three non-offensive touchdowns (fumble return, interception return, and punt return). Washington also raced to achieve an extremely impressive 34-7 first-half advantage.

Despite New York’s ability to quickly score four touchdowns in the second half, the outcome was already tipped in Washington’s favor.

2. Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns

Date: November 28, 2004

Points: 106

Now we come to the second-highest-scoring game in NFL history: that between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. The two Ohio rivals had a combined record of 12-20 in 2004 yet still managed to deliver this epic game. The Browns would go on to finish the 2004 season at just 4-12 but managed to give the Bengals all they possibly could for the majority of this game.

Kelly Holcomb, the Browns quarterback, was 30 out of 39 for a total of five touchdowns during this game while Carson Palmer, the Bengals quarterback, finished 22 out of 29 with four scores. This game is also solid proof that a shootout can materialize out of nowhere. As a result, the Bengals took a 48-44 lead with only 10:22 left on the clock. This gave them the advantage and solidified their win.

3. Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams

Date: November 18, 2018

Points: 105

Who could ever forget about this iconic shootout? The most recent game to set a record as one of the highest-scoring NFL games of all time came about in 2018. It was a tense shootout between the Chiefs and the Rams.

It featured high-powered and swift offense from head coaches Sean McVay and Andy Reid (respectively) and impeccable play from both teams. Patrick Mahomes was in the middle of an MVP season but Jared Goff truly stood out, throwing four touchdowns, 413 yards, and no interceptions. One of his moves was a 40-yard direct bomb to Gerald Everett with under two minutes remaining. The game ended 54-51 with the Rams claiming victory.

4. Houston Oilers vs Oakland Raiders

Date: December 22, 1963

Points: 101

Cracking the top five list for the top highest-scoring NFL games of all time is a 1963 clash between the Oilers and the Raiders. This was the first-ever NFL game to hit over 100 points. Despite happening nearly 60 years ago, this game had a very modern feel with two combined rushing scores and 11 combined passing touchdowns.

There were five lead changes and six ties throughout the whole of this back-and-forth affair, ending in a 39-yard game-winning field goal by a kicker and punter Mike Mercer. However, the second quarter of the game featured an insane number of points by itself (49). Both teams exploded for a total of 101 points but it was the Raiders who claimed the 52-49 victory.

5. New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints

Date: November 1, 2015

Points: 101

This epic showdown is tied with the 1963 Raiders vs Oilers game in terms of the total points scored. Yet there’s no other game on this list that matches the chaos that occurred during this one. The game was hosted in the New Orleans Superdome and saw the Saints come away with a well-deserved 52-49 victory over the New York Giants, a score that is nearly identical to the Oilers vs Raiders in 1963.

The Saints secured 10 points during the final 36 seconds of the game to reign victorious. This occurred after the Saints completely blew an impressive 14-point lead when entering the fourth quarter. However, it was Kai Forbath who won the game for New Orleans. He scored a 50-yard field goal just as time expired, resulting in an immediate win.

Summary

These are the top 5 highest-scoring NFL games of all time. With better-developed strategies and greater offensive lines in the modern NFL, we can surely expect these records to be beaten sometime soon.

