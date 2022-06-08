Top 10 Worst NFL Trades Of All-Time

By

We often talk about the best trades, the best picks, and the best moments in the NFL, but we do not talk enough that has sucked, or the stuff that has had us frowning and going “What? Why did you do that?”

These moments are just as memorable and noteworthy as the moments that have had us in awe.

So, before you start eyeing up the NFL spreads for the next regular season, let’s take a walk down memory lane through some of the worst trades in the history of the NFL.

The Most Ridiculous Trades in NFL History

We know that any trade is a risk, and there can be some rather damaging ramifications on either end when things go wrong. Some of the worst choices in history have had teams sending away a player that has become a superstar.

But let’s not just tell you this, let’s show you. Here are the 10 worst NFL trades we have ever seen.

#1. Herschel Walker

It only took five players and 6 picks in the draft to take Walker away from the Cowboys in ‘89. He was one of the best running backs to play, and he had a great time in the NFL, but it was never what it could have been.

The Cowboys took what they got in return for Walker to create the dynasty that made their 1990s series of success. They won 3 Super Bowls thanks to this, but Walker only played with the Vikings for 2.5 years.

#2. John Elway

Elway was the top pick, but he didn’t want to play for the Colts, and he threatened to switch sports entirely if there was no trade. The Broncos sent in Hermann, Hinton and a first-round pick in return.

Elway ended up becoming a legend, and he played 5 Super Bowls, winning 2, as one of the best quarterbacks.

Sadly what the Colts got in return for Elway was nowhere near his eventual worth.

#3. Brett Favre

The Falcons took Favre but never properly got him on the field in ‘91, they traded him to the Packers, getting Smith. Favre ended up rewriting most of the NFL record books, and gained a victory at the Super Bowl in the 1996 season.

At the time the price seemed fair, but Favre was one of the game’s best and the Falcons really missed out there.

#4. Randy White

The Giants needed a quarterback in ‘75, so they traded their 1st rounder for Morton. Morton only took home a single game in that season, their no.2 was sent to Dallas, and they drafted White.

White kept the Cowboys defensive line in place for a long time. He is in the NFL and College Hall of Fame, and was one of the most dominant faces in the sport.

Morton only lasted 2 more seasons before he was traded, they traded him for players that never played downs, and Morton led the Broncos to a Super Bowl.

#5. Steve Young

Young was taken up by the Bucs in ‘85, he was not great in Tampa, and eventually was traded to the 49ers in return for a 4th round pick and 2nd round pick as well as Montana.

The Bucs drafted Moss and Hill, while Young waited to become a legend. He made 6 NFL titles in passing, became an MVP at the Super Bowl, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#6. Marshall Faulk

The Colts moved on without Faulk, and in 1999 they sent him to St. Louis to get some more picks in the draft. They got Peterson, Scioli and James.

James was good, but never led them to a Super Bowl, meanwhile Faulk became a part of the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’. The Rams got 2 Super Bowls, one at the end of his first season with the team.

#7. Randy Moss

The Pats gave up a pick for Moss in ‘07, but Moss did not want to play in Oakland, and he was a shell of himself in Minnesota, and he forced his way out. The Raiders took Bowie in turn, but he was not worth what Moss was.

With the Pats, he played as he should, and his presence in that team was one to be admired.

#8. Ryan Leaf

The Cardinals traded a no.1 pick for a no.3 pick. But nothing worked out for anyone. Leaf was a bust, he did not seem to enjoy any of it. The Cardinals drafted other picks and didn’t get what they wanted, at least they were rid of Leaf.

#9. Ricky Williams

The Saints traded the entire 1999 draft to draft Williams, who they ended up trading to the Dolphins. He was one of the best running backs, and the picks they got for him were… okay.

No one really got out of this well.

#10. Michael Vick

Vick was traded for Dwight. Vick was amazing, but his off-field decisions undid him and cost the whole franchise to overhaul.

Neither team did too badly, but the Falcons had a lot of damage control to deal with thanks to Vick.