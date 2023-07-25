Three NFL Teams that Missed the Playoffs that Could Make it this Year

There’s great turnover in the NFL every season. Since 2000, roughly five to six teams that made the playoffs one season missed it the next. With that in mind, let’s take a look at which teams missed the cut last year that might be able to make it this time around. Also, we’ve added their odds to make the playoffs from BetUs sportsbook.

New York Jets

Odds To Make Playoffs: -128

The New York Jets seem to be the obvious choice to make it into the postseason in 2023, after having missed out last year. The 2022 campaign showed that they were more than capable of competing with the better teams in the league. Had it not been for abysmal quarterback play all year long, they probably would have made the playoffs in 2022. This time around, they have a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers under center.

They also have a plethora of offensive weapons joining Rodgers, along with Breece Hall returning from injury. Even with just average quarterback play, this team makes the playoffs in 2023. Last year, they were 7-4 with a top five defense last at the season’s midway point. It’s by no means a stretch to see them get in the postseason this time around.

Denver Broncos

Odds To Make Playoffs: +200

The Denver Broncos is a bit of a risky pick. The Russell Wilson experiment in 2022 did not work in the slightest. The offensive line was lackluster, the run game was awful, and their defense was thrust onto the field constantly. And don’t forget about Wilson, who looked absolutely terrible. He posted career-lows for touchdowns (16) and completion percentage (60.5%). His QBR of 36.7 was 20 points worse than any other season he’s had.

To help correct those issues, they’ve brought in a likely Hall of Fame head coach in Sean Payton. The past Super Bowl winner and is one of the best offensive minds around. That offensive assistance could be what Denver needs to turn things around. Remember, they have a lot of nice pieces with Wilson (if he can get back on track), Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Javonte Williams.

It’s a really tough division though, so Wilson must play far above what he showed us last year. However, there are openings in the AFC via the Wild Card route. This team could be one of them.

Detroit Lions

Odds To Make Playoffs: -160

The Detroit Lions just seem primed to make a run; due to the culture that has been instilled by head coach Dan Campbell. He has these guys believing that they can beat anyone on any given Sunday. They’re no longer the same old Lions from the past that we’ve known. Shockingly, Detroit was one of the best offenses in the league last season and could only get better. Drafting Jahmyr Gibbs and signing David Montgomery could help the backfield a lot. Hopefully getting Jameson Williams on the field more often following his suspension might open things up even more.

Defensively, Detroit does need to shore some weaknesses and the hope is they did that in the offseason. They were among the worst in the league defensively a season ago. They added a lot to their secondary with the signings of C.J. Gardner Johnson, Cam Sutton and Emmanueel Moseley.

With Aaron Rodgers now out of the way, the NFC North is wide open and the Lions just might be the team that wins it this year.

