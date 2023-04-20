The top five favorites for the Super Bowl in 2024

While the Super Bowl is a huge occasion, the hangover doesn’t last very long as attention immediately flips to the next season. Bill Belichick often joked after Lombardi Trophy wins that it had set them back in their planning for the following season, so we’re already on to next year. Of course, the Chiefs are going to be the favorites because they’re World Champs, but we’ve had a look through the top 10 sports betting sites to get a gauge on who the other frontrunners will be.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs command to be at the top of any American Football-related content. While their winning dynasty might not be as prolific as the New England Patriots in the 2010s with two Lombardi trophies from the past four years, they are certainly heading that way.

With no considerable drop-off in form, the Chiefs will continue to be a force as long as the two-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes continues to call Arrowhead Stadium home.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were one of the only teams to defeat the Chiefs throughout the entire season last year, yet still finished behind them in terms of season win percentage. The result of great success means they don’t get an early draft pick, yet they’ve still strengthened the roster with Taylor Rapp, David Edwards, and Damien Harris. If they can complement the gaps in the team, the Bills could make strides toward the Super Bowl, their first since 1993.

San Francisco 49ers

2019 seems like a long time ago for the 49ers. The following year saw no playoff participation and has since had the heartache of losing consecutive NFC Championships. Kyle Shanahan has the backing of Levi’s Stadium and with minor tweaks to the system and small additions to the team like Javon Hargrave and Sam Darnold San Fran’s side could do one better in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles

How you react to losing the Super Bowl can define a franchise’s future. The New England Patriots won it after losing the 2017 game (to the Philadelphia Eagles). Conversely, the Tennessee Titans are still waiting to play in a Super Bowl after losing the 1999 edition. The Eagles are accustomed to success, yet 2023 will be an acid test of their resilience after that wretchedly close 38-35 game in February. Given the team is largely intact with the same management they should carry the same quality as last year.

Cincinnati Bengals

Losing to the Chiefs by three points in the AFC Championship is nothing to be ashamed of. Yet with a first-place finish in the AFC North last season, Zac Taylor knew this Cincinnati Bengals team was special. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson all earned their place in the Pro Bowl as they notched up 12 wins in the regular season, which included beating the Chiefs so of course they’re seen as a contender when looking through the online sports betting numbers.

The biggest news however is that Orlando Brown Jr. will now play for the Bengals, having left Kansas. The move was described by CBS as the biggest transfer in the offseason as of March 2023. Key Kansas players were reportedly upset that Brown Jr. had joined a direct rival and will miss his comradery. This could be the component to tip the Bengals that one step further.

It’s really not uncommon to see the champs being labeled as favorites at an early stage, especially when this year’s free agency class wasn’t particularly strong so it’s hard to say that anyone has made groundbreaking moves at this stage. That’s represented in the latest Super Bowl odds where KC are not just favorites, they are miles out in front for now.

