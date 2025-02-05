The Story Behind the Longest Field Goal in NFL History

What It Takes to Pull Off the Longest Field Goal Ever Made in the National Football League

The Science of the Kick

Football is a sport full of jaw-dropping moments—from game-changing passes to bone-crunching tackles. But few things thrill fans more than a perfectly executed field goal, especially when it happens in the final seconds of a game. Field goals require the perfect combination of precision, power, and nerves of steel.

And while a 70-yard field goal has yet to be accomplished, a few have come remarkably close, cementing themselves as part of football history. One kick, however, holds the crown as the longest field goal in NFL history, an achievement that took skill, strategy, and perhaps a little luck.

What is the Longest Field Goal in NFL History?

The longest field goal ever recorded in the NFL came in 2021 when Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens unleashed a breathtaking 66-yard kick against the Detroit Lions. As the clock ticked down, Tucker’s kick wasn’t just an attempt to put points on the board—it was a game-winner.

With no margin for error, Tucker's boot hit the crossbar and bounced through the uprights, leaving fans stunned and setting a new NFL record for the longest field goal. This remarkable kick broke the previous record of 64 yards set by Matt Prater in 2013.

A Record Years in the Making: Who Held the Title Before?

Before Tucker’s historic moment, Matt Prater held the record for the longest NFL field goal with a 64-yard kick while playing for the Denver Broncos. That game, held at the high altitude of Denver’s Mile High Stadium, gave Prater a slight advantage, as the thinner air allowed the football to travel farther. His kick at the end of the first half not only secured him a place in the record books but also showed that even improbable field goals could become reality.

Prater’s achievement was significant, but the title of “longest kick in NFL history” has changed hands several times over the decades. In fact, the first player to successfully make a 63-yard field goal was Tom Dempsey back in 1970. Dempsey’s record stood untouched for 43 years, and what made his kick even more remarkable was that he did it despite being born without toes on his kicking foot, using a modified shoe to make the impossible possible.

Is a 70 Yard Field Goal Possible?

As impressive as Tucker’s 66-yard kick was, many wonder if the next milestone—a 70-yard field goal—is within reach. Given the advancements in sports science, player conditioning, and kicking techniques, the possibility doesn’t seem too far-fetched. In fact, several kickers, including Prater, have reportedly made kicks beyond 70 yards in practice conditions. However, doing it in a game situation, with the pressure of live defense and swirling winds, is a different challenge altogether.

Kickers also benefit from favorable conditions like indoor stadiums and thin air at high altitudes. Many speculate that if a 70-yard field goal is ever achieved, it will likely happen under these ideal circumstances.

What Makes a Successful Long-Distance Field Goal So Special?

There are some interesting football facts about long-distance field goals. For example, the difficulty lies in more than just the distance. To make a kick from 60 or more yards, kickers must generate immense power without sacrificing accuracy. The timing between the snap, hold, and kick must be flawless; even a slight misalignment can send the ball off course.

Weather conditions, crowd noise, and the opposing team’s pressure also play crucial roles, making each successful attempt an extraordinary achievement.

It’s no wonder that field goals like Tucker’s or Prater’s have become moments etched in football history, celebrated not just for the points they add to the scoreboard but for the sheer improbability of their success.

Who Has the Longest Field Goal in NFL History?

Currently, Justin Tucker holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, and he’s determined to keep it that way. ” I feel like I always have to push the limit,” Tucker shared. “There are always challengers aiming for that top spot. Everyone in this league is competitive and wants to be the best. I have to remind myself of that and make sure I’m performing at the level we all define as elite.” For Tucker, it’s not just about raw power. “Accuracy and distance go hand in hand,” he said. “Every part of my game needs to be sharp, just like it was when I first entered the league.”

Even though Tucker is 35, his kicks still carry the same power and precision. Randy Brown, the Ravens’ Senior Special Teams Coach, emphasized, “If the ball sounds right coming off his foot, I know he’s exactly where he needs to be. He’s striking the ball as well as ever.”

For Tucker, though, the goal isn’t about setting records—it’s about winning games. After going just 1-for-5 from beyond 50 yards last season, including some blocked attempts, he’s focused on long-distance improvement. “I just plan to be ready whenever the opportunity comes,” Tucker said. “If Coach sends me out there, it’s for one reason: to come back with three points.”

