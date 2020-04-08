The Best Platforms for Watching Live Football in 2020

By

If you ask any American “what’s the best game in the world?”… They will unanimously say football. Why? Because this game has come to mean a lot for people on a cultural basis. For instance, the Super Bowl played annually between competitive in-house teams has gained the status of a collective tradition. Such is the importance of this sport in gelling communities together under one banner – NFL. The National Football League has come a long way since its inception in 1920 and continues to enthral football fanatics with seasonal games.

If you’re an ardent football fan too and love catching the players in action, then there are many ways by which you can watch all the raging matches in real-time. One of the most predominant sources of live football screening is the assortment of National Sports Networks, like CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports or NBC, catered by your cable TV provider. Cox TV packages are especially popular in this regard for offering the premium sports channels in gorgeous HD quality. Besides Cox, other providers also give you access to sports programming in addition to valuable perks.

On the other hand, it is also true that cable TV is not everyone’s forte. Many households across the US can’t afford cable, so they turn to other alternatives to fulfill their entertainment needs. These alternatives majorly center on online streaming, which promises that you don’t have to restrict yourself to cable just to watch your favorite football games in real-time. All you need is a sturdy broadband connection and a subscription to any of the famous streaming services to stay in the middle of the action. What are the best live football streaming services for you? This is where the present post comes handy. Check out the top picks in this case below.

NFL Game Pass

Every Sunday, NFL Network hosts a game that brings people from all reaches of life closer together. Friends and families huddle in the living room over a booming TV. Popcorn and cheers are thrown around, strengthening traditions and social relations. Honoring these, NFL league service gives you the freedom to catch every game live every week and even those that you might’ve missed for an inexpensive annual price of $99. You can even try its first week free before jumping on to the subscription. However, Game Pass doesn’t show Super Bowl or local sports, and that’s the only thing this service, for die-hard NFL fans, needs to work on.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the best options for sports fans out there who like comprehensive coverage. Not only does it give you access to standard networks like NBC, NFL and MLB, but it also offers a ton of dedicated channels like NASCAR, NHL, MMA, tennis, golf and college sports etc. Fubo TV’s best features include extensive hours of DVR storage and the ability to watch live football on multiple screens at one time. The only downside to this service is its monthly subscription rate which is $54.99, a little hefty to be honest. You can, however, try its 7-day free period and see if Fubo TV is for you or not.

HULU Live

The magic is in the name. With this mogul streaming service, you can watch all the football action as it goes down on not just your TV, laptop or tablet, but on your smartphone too, courtesy of the HULU app. HULU Live covers major sports networks like CBS, Fox and NFL, while its local channel library maybe not that diverse. One of the outstanding features of this service is that it enables you to find any game by genre, to catch any goal you might’ve missed and to replay the golden moments from Super Bowl or World Championship within a few clicks. The price? Only $44.99 per month, which is worth the convenience if you ask me.

ESPN+

ESPN has always held an important place in the hearts of Americans for providing 24/7 programming on sports from around the world. This big-league network has now evolved and offers a live streaming service for an extremely affordable price of $4.99 per month. Though it doesn’t include major games in its catalog as its competitors do, it does take you from a sweet lacrosse match to an MLB session in a matter of seconds.

Though the list of avenues for watching live football goes on, for the sake of brevity, the aforementioned entries should suffice.

