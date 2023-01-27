Super Bowl LVII (57): How to Watch, Stream the Game

When Sunday night gets here, we’ll know the match-up for Super Bowl LVII (57). The NFC Champion (Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers) will take on the AFC Champs (Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, which marked the second time, having hosted it initially in 2008.

Back then the venue, which is home to the Arizona Cardinals, was known as University of Phoenix Stadium.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12 at 6:30pm EST on FOX. The opening odds for the big game will come out on this Sunday night. The only other time Arizona other than the three in Glendale, hosted the Super Bowl was way back in 1996, when Sun Devil Stadium, on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, hosted the big game.

The site of Super Bowl LVII seats 73,000, and it boasts not just a retractable roof but also a retractable grass playing surface.

The venue also hosts the Fiesta Bowl (part of the College Football Playoff) every year, and it also hosted CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in the past.

As you can see from the photo above, the stadium also boasts a must-see statue honoring fallen American hero and former Sun Devil and Cardinal Pat Tillman. You can watch Super Bowl LVII on over-the-air television by any of the FOX Sports distributors, including Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH Network, FuboTV, Verizon FIOS and YouTube TV.

Your primary streaming option is the FOX Sports website and FOX sports app. Just make sure you know your cable password. Otherwise, you have the following streaming platforms, according to Digital Trends, to choose from: Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream. These subscription services provide live-streaming.

This will be FOX’s 10th all-time presentation of NFL’s championship in Super Bowl LVII. The entire FOX NFL postseason, including Super Bowl LVII, will be in High Dynamic Range (HDR) at 1080p and in 4K, the network stated on their Comms page.

It’s the first time the NFL Playoffs and the Super Bowl will be broadcast in 4K by one single network.

FOX is the first network since the 1982-83 season to broadcast two Wild Card Playoff Games, two NFC Divisional Playoff Games, the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

How will Super Bowl LVII rate amongst the greatest of the big games?

I guess we’ll see. In our opinion, Super Bowl XXV, in 1991, remains the G.O.A.T. It’s also nice to see the NFL add a little bit of color and originality back into the Super Bowl logo. As this year’s logo evokes the Arizona mesas and their state flag. (You can see that above- all the desert imagery)

For well over the past decade and change, the Super Bowl logo was the exact same thing, a ridiculously corporatized, homogeneous entity.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

