Super Bowl LV: Main Storylines, What to Watch, Broadcast Information

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30pm EST, Sunday, Feb. 7 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The NFC Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in their home stadium, will take on the reigning champions, AFC titleists the Kansas City Chiefs.

For a record 21st time, the Super Bowl game will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the big game for just the second time. The broadcasting team is rounded out by reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and Rules Analyst Gene Steratore.

Their preshow programming begins at 11:30am EST. In looking at the Super Bowl 2021 odds K.C. is favored with a moneyline of +375. They are also backed at odds at 4/7, versus the Buccaneers, who are being laid odds of 7/5. This will be the third time that Raymond James Stadium will host the event.

Super Bowl LV Main Storyline: Face of the NFL Changing of the Guard

The Bucs’ Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all time right now, and he could become just the second signal caller to win the Super Bowl with two different teams. He has six Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards and three NFL MVP awards.

Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes led his team to Super Bowl glory last season, claiming the game’s MVP award last year. Winning the NFL MVP award in 2018, he is now considered the leading candidate to become the new face of the league.

“This match-up right here, is what you talk about with your friends,” said Romo during the CBS Super Bowl Media Zoom call on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s, could you imagine, if Michael Jordan got his team to the Finals in ’98, or when he was older, against a young Lebron James, who was really the face of the league? It would the greatest thing in the history of sports. I think we might actually have that Super Bowl, we might have that game. It’s like Jack Nicklaus against Tiger Woods.”

The match-up of field generals is one of the many reasons to get excited about Super Bowl 55.

Super Bowl LV Streaming Information

The game will be streamed digitally on CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, via CBS All Access, and on mobile via the participating teams’ mobile properties, Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties.

Tech Specs

For the first time ever at a Super Bowl, CBS will deploy a Trolley Cam, which will speed from one end of the stadium to the other, ziplining in a position to provide the view from an eighth row seat. The trolly cam travels up to speeds of 65 mph. In total, CBS will utilize more than 120 cameras, 18 of which are robotic and 32 of which will be embedded within the eight end zone pylons.

Sort of Home Field Advantage

While this is the first time that a Super Bowl team will play in their home venue, this isn’t the first time that we saw a Super Bowl host a team from the same city/metropolitan area. The Los Angeles Rams lost Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA and the San Francisco 49ers won Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, CA

