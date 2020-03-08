Super Bowl-Like Moments For The Legal Sports Betting World

By

People wager large amounts of money on sports around the world every day. And, the truly astonishing part is, the practice is only becoming more and more popular as the years go on. There is no denying that sports betting has always been a popular activity, but it has never been as popular as it is right now. And, a lot of this has to do with the fact that the practice is becoming more and more widely accepted. Not only are more people recognizing it, but it is becoming legal. Just look at the number of cities, states, and countries that now offer legal sports betting. All that aside, when you look at the books, you will clearly see that there are just a small number of events that stand out from the others and draw in massive crowds every year. These are going to be the moment when you want to get in on the action.

Football Sports Betting Events

It probably is no big surprise to anyone that the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Just look at how much money advertisers are willing to pay to get a 15 second commercial on the air. Well, this is just where the action culminates. The real action starts with the NFL preseason. As the bettors get a feel for the teams and the new season, they will place bets here and there just to test the waters. The NFL season usually begins the weekend after Labor Day, and this is without a doubt one of the biggest and most lucrative times for sportsbooks and gamblers. Make sure you get in on the action.

NCAA Bowl Games

The NFL might have the Super Bowl, but the NCAA has their college bowls. In fact, if you combined all the money that people bet on bowl games with sites like judi online it would probably double or triple what is placed on the Super Bowl. And, this is just because there are so many bowl games. In 2014 alone, there were a total of 39 bowl games. This is like 39 miniature Super Bowls. These games start the weekend before Christmas and coincide with the last two weeks of the NFL regular season. The take only even gets bigger as the major bowl games start on New Year’s Day. With the new NCAA structure in the United States, you are really looking at some potentially lucrative opportunities.

March Madness

Speaking of bowl games, it doesn’t get any bigger than March Madness. This might just be one single tournament, but it is without a doubt one of the biggest tournaments of the year. The NCAA basketball tournament is the second most popular event for sports bettors. And, the best part is that it involves 67 games over 21 days of jam-packed betting action. There will be plenty of opportunities for the right individuals to make some real cash.

The NBA Playoffs

You can’t talk about basketball without mentioning the NBA playoffs. It might not be anywhere as near as popular as March Madness or the Super Bowl, but it draws its fair share of action. One of the reasons that the NBA Playoffs draw the attention that it does it because the tournament takes place when there is little else going on in the sports world. If you are a hardcore sports bettor, you probably like placing bets when and where you can.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines