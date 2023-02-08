Super Bowl 57 is just days away, and we’ve got all the requisite FYIs right here in one place. Are you ready for the duel in the desert between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs?

No matter how you plan to consume Super Bowl 57, or as others call it, Super Bowl LVII or Super Bowl 2023, we’ve got you covered. Let’s break it all down. It seems like everyone is getting into the spirit right now. That includes Tottenham Hotspur.

Check out the NFL Teammates Challenge, where Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez and Matt Doherty take on three football-themed rounds, in the video below:

Odds and Ends

The latest handicap sees the Philadelphia Eagles as slight favorites, to the tune of -1.5, 9/10, with the Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 9/10. According to the NFL odds, the Super Bowl 57 Total, or Over/Under is 49.5. An elite sports handicapper, or say a professional gambler is regarded to be successful if they can maintain a 55% win rate overall.

So with that in mind, let us introduce you to the handicapper with a nearly unheard of 65% winning percentage this NFL season.

Pickleball

His name is Pickles, and his amazing ability to pick the winner of Monday Night Football was discovered by his owner, Esteban Navarro in 2020.

“I was used to having my buddies over for Monday Night Football and making friendly wagers amongst ourselves. But when COVID hit, it was just me and Pickles watching the game,” Esteban says.

“Trying to make the best of a bad situation, I figured out a way to ‘bet’ Pickles for the winner, where he would make his pick by eating an identical treat from one of two different bowls representing the two teams placed in front of the TV. Of course, at first it was just to goof around, but he actually ‘won’ that first bet, so we did it again the following Monday.”

“To my surprise, he went on a four-week winning streak.

“That’s something I’ve never seen even from the paid ‘picks’ services I’ve tried. While I couldn’t explain it, I knew then that Pickles had a special ability,” Esteban said.

The French Poodle, who is 12-7 this season with his “picks,” selected the Chiefs in this one. He correctly choose the LA Rams last year.

Super Bowl 57 By The Numbers

$6,382 : The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.

: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls. $5,738 : Lowest price of a Super Bowl 57 ticket on the resale market just after the Conference Championships (35% increase from 2022).

: Lowest price of a Super Bowl 57 ticket on the resale market just after the Conference Championships (35% increase from 2022). $1B : Estimated economic impact for the greater Phoenix area economy in 2023.

: Estimated economic impact for the greater Phoenix area economy in 2023. 17.8M : Number of Americans who plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

: Number of Americans who plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant. 204%: 20-year increase in the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad (hitting a record cost of $7 million for a spot in 2023).

Prop Plane

Want to do some Super Bowl 57 MVP prop betting? Here are the latest prices for the players with the best odds:

Jalen Hurts EVS, Patrick Mahomes 6/5, Travis Kelce 10/1, AJ Brown 11/1, Devonta Smith 20/1, Miles Sanders 25/1, Haason Reddick 40/1, Jerick McKinnon 40/1 and Isiah Pacheco 40/1

As for the Super Bowl 57 coin toss prices: Heads 10/11, Tails 10/11

The Watcher

You can watch Super Bowl 57 on over-the-air television by any of the FOX Sports distributors, including Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH Network, FuboTV, Verizon FIOS and YouTube TV.

Otherwise, you have the following streaming platforms, according to Digital Trends, to choose from: Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream. For much more on the streaming options, and FOX’s coverage, go to this link.

James Weiner, Ph.D. Assistant Professor at the University of Tampa discussed how NFL fans can watch Super Bowl 57, in style, without breaking the bank.

“Second-screen viewing; the use of a tablet or smartphone to enhance the viewership experience, is increasing significantly,” he said.

“There are fandom apps, social media integrations, and rewards programs that all make watching the game more fun, especially for fans who only moderately enjoy the game itself. Go over to the different player’s social media pages, see who you connect with, and form a new fandom.

“The players’ personal brands are more accessible than ever so fans can feel closer to the person on the field…If you are going to the actual game, take advantage of the newer stadium amenities.

“Football stadiums are no longer gigantic concrete donuts with a field in the middle.

“There are party lounges, pre-game entertainment, games for kids, and social areas that are often free. For getting into the game one tip, I recommend is to go to a bar nearby the stadium a few hours before kickoff and check last-minute ticket prices about 30-40 minutes before the game starts.

“If you find a steal, buy it and walk across the street to the game. If there is no good deal, enjoy the game at the bar.”

