Super Bowl Sunday 2021: Dates, Location, Halftime Show, and More

The pandemic that ravaged the world for most of 2020 costing sports fans a lot of things. But it won’t cost us the 2021 Super Bowl. The NFL managed to play a full 17-week season with only a few interruptions and scheduling modifications. As a result, Super Bowl LV will be played as scheduled, and Super Bowl tickets will be available, although there won’t be quite as many people as normal. However, even if things aren’t quite the same, the game will be played, and most people will still be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes. With that in mind, let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Super Bowl Sunday 2021.

When is Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl 55 is scheduled for Sunday, February 7. That date ties two previous Super Bowls as the latest a Super Bowl has ever been played. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 EST. However, that time will likely be adjusted slightly in the week leading up to the game.

Where Will Super Bowl LV Be Played?

Super Bowl 55 will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Raymond James Stadium serves as the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of South Florida Bulls. It was also the home stadium of the Tampa Bay Vipers during the 2000 XFL season.

This will be the third time Raymond James Stadium hosts a Super Bowl. The venue previously hosted Super Bowl 35 in January 2001 and Super Bowl 43 in October 2009. It also hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Clemson and Alabama in January 2017.

Originally, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was scheduled to host Super Bowl 55. However, delays in the construction of that stadium forced the NFL to change locations, as SoFi Stadium wasn’t ready to be opened until the start of the 2020 NFL season. As a result, Raymond James Stadium was rescheduled to host Super Bowl 55 instead of Super Bowl 56, while SoFi Stadium will now host Super Bowl 56.

How Can I Watch Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl 55 will be televised nationally on CBS and will also be available for streaming on the CBS All Access app. Initially, NBC was in line to broadcast Super Bowl 55, while CBS was set to broadcast Super Bowl 56. However, NBC and CBS agreed to switch broadcast responsibilities for those two Super Bowls. As a result, CBS will broadcast Super Bowl 55, and NBC will be able to broadcast both Super Bowl 56 and the Winter Olympics in 2022.

On the CBS broadcast, Jim Nantz will provide the play-by-play with Tony Romo, the color analyst. Nantz and Romo were also the broadcast partnership during Super Bowl 53 two years ago. Meanwhile, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely are the CBS sideline reporters for Super Bowl 55. Finally, longtime official Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst during the game.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show?

Let’s be honest, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be a hard act to follow. Appropriately enough, last year’s Super Bowl in Miami featured the two Latina superstar singers, and they absolutely crushed it! Canadian singer The Weeknd will have that task as the halftime performer during Super Bowl 55. The Weeknd has won three Grammy and typically performs a mix of R&B and pop songs. At the moment, it’s unclear what songs he will perform or what other artists may join him on stage.

Who is Singing the National Anthem Before Super Bowl LV?

The NFL is yet to announce the singer of the national anthem for Super Bowl 55. Prior to last year’s Super Bowl, Demi Lovato sang the national anthem. Previous performers over the last decade have included Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Gladys Knight. In other words, the NFL is likely to find a star of great talent and acclaim to perform the national anthem before the kickoff of Super Bowl 55.

Will There Be Fans at Super Bowl LV?

There will be fans at Super Bowl 55, although the stadium won’t be full and will have a different type of crowd than usual. Raymond James Stadium has a capacity of just over 65,000 fans, but the NFL is only planning to fill the venue to 20% capacity. Unlike past years, the NFL won’t be offering every player in the league the opportunity to purchase two tickets. There will also be fewer NFL and team officials in attendance due to fewer tickets being issued. However, the NFL is making an effort to give Super Bowl tickets to first responders and healthcare workers who have received a vaccine for the coronavirus as a way to thank them for their service and increase the number of fans in attendance who are protected from COVID-19.

Should I Attend Super Bowl LV?

Given the ongoing pandemic and the limited capacity at Raymond James Stadium, this may not be the ideal time to attend the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, attending the Super Bowl could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many people. There’s also nothing wrong with spending time in a warm-weather city like Tampa in early February. While this year will undoubtedly be different, it’s still the Super Bowl, and it’s still a big deal. If the team you root for reaches the Super Bowl, it’s worth at least exploring the possibility of buying Super Bowl tickets.

