Some of the Things You May Not Know About American Football

American Football is one of the most popular sports in America. The sport has one of the most celebrated tournaments in the world, The Super Bowl. Every celebrity wants to perform at the Super Bowl, the most prestigious and most respected football tournament.

Therefore, it is only expected that some of the biggest scandals and drama get to rise from this sporting industry. Here is a look at some of the greatest scandals to ever rise from the American Football society.

The OJ Simpson Scandal

OJ Simpson was one of the most celebrated and talented players of his time. But, everything was washed down the drain when he was accused of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

After a long scandalous trial, the football player was acquitted. Although the courts found him innocent, the rest of the world still thought that he was guilty. Currently, the former star is not really the most loved sportsmen when it comes to American Football.

The Bountygate Scandal

This scandal affected the careers of a lot of New Orleans Saints players. There is not really solid evidence but according to Roger Goodell, The team was working with an illegal bounty system from 2009 and 2011.

According to Goodell, the system would reward a player for injuring the best players in the NFL who would be of high threat to the team. The team was asked to pay a fine of 500 000 and lost two of its second round pick privileges.

The Spygate Scandal

It looks like every team has its own unethical methods of getting to the top. Desperation can get NFL teams entangled in some of the most embarrassing circumstances. One of those teams is the New England Patriots.

in 2007, the team was caught playing the spy game on their opponents, the New York Jets . The New England Patriots were caught recording the defense signals of their opponents on video. Both the team and the coach were fined upon being found guilty.

