A Way-too-early preview of the 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams were crowned Super Bowl LVI champions defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at the showpiece event to bring an NFL title to the City of Angels for the first time in nearly 40 years. It was only the second time in history the franchise managed to climb to the summit of the NFL and they will be looking to go back-to-back in 2023. If they were to repeat the feat then the reigning champions would become the first team to do so since the 2003/04 New England Patriots.

There is no shortage of competition though and a tough task lies ahead of them if they are to once again hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy aloft come February next year. Rams fans will have belief their team can go the distance once again as they are looking the most likely out of the NFC franchises and have the third best odds overall to reclaim their title according to odds sourced by these sports betting apps. But which teams look like they will emerge as prime contenders hoping to knock Los Angeles off their perch?

Chiefs’ championship in 2023?

The AFC West is going to be a very intriguing division in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos both have new head coaches and the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson making them a threat to any of their competitors going forward. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert could make a huge difference to the Los Angeles Chargers’ chances next term as he continues to demonstrate what a brilliant young talent he is at quarterback.

Having said all this, it is hard to look past the Kansas City Chiefs who became the first team in history to host four consecutive AFC Championship games last year after another 12-win season. They are the favourites to win it all come the end of the campaign and with good reason. A decent draft gave them a solid WR corps led by JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and draft newcomer Skyy Moore.

Patrick Mahomes is entering his prime at 26-years-old and looking healthy providing Chiefs the necessary foundation to push on from last year and become a Super Bowl contender once again.

Buffalo Bills back in the conversation

Despite facing numerous challenges, MVP-calibre quarterback Josh Allen has led Buffalo Bills back to the top of the AFC East. They also had the best ranked defence in DVOA in 2021 all without star cornerback Tre’Davious White. Furthermore, bringing in Von Miller along with free agents Rodger Saffold and Tim Settle has bolstered their ranks and seen them rise to second best odds to make the Super Bowl in 2023.

They will have to overcome some top sides throughout the division if they are to live up to that billing though.

The New England Patriots are never ones to write off but after a lacklustre draft it is up in the air as to whether they will challenger this year. The Miami Dolphins have to be seen as a threat after adding Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill to their roster in the offseason but probably need one more year before they develop into title contenders.

Whether they’re likely to challenge the Bills is yet to be seen but it is clear at this stage that it is Buffalo’s to lose.

Bengals out for revenge

The defending AFC champions are slotted right behind the Rams and inside the top five in the Super Bowl odds for the 2022 season. The fact that Joe Burrow was able to get the Bengals knocking on the door of a championship in just his second season is a testament to how special of a talent he is and it seems unlikely Cincinnati will be going away anytime soon. The Bengals proved this past season they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders moving forward after narrowly missing out to LA 23-20 in last year’s showcase. The Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connection was brilliant throughout the regular season and Cincinnati’s playoff run.

After upgrading the entire offensive line, Burrow should have even more time to spread the ball around which is a scary proposition for opposing AFC North squads looking to shut him down.

Tennessee Titans could be a force to be reckoned with

The AFC South is looking like the weakest division in the AFC and with that there are few teams in the South that could likely challenge the defending champions. There are still looming concerns over quarterback Ryan Tannehill following on from his performance in the AFC Divisional Playoffs against the Bengals. Even so, there are more question marks over the other teams in the AFC South.

The Texans and Jaguars both have new head coaches who are hoping to turn their fortunes around, particularly in Jacksonville after a run of 29 defeats from 32 games. Elsewhere the colts have added former MVP Matt Ryan to their squad to improve their chances of vying for a divisional crown but it will likely be in vein. The Titans are clear favourites, their dominant defence are going to be too much to handle for anyone in the division and will more than likely see them through to the postseason once again.

Buccaneers are the outside bet

A quarterback can make all the difference to a team’s fortunes and there is no clearer example of that than with Tom Brady. The iconic QB could only sit on the sidelines and enjoy retirement for so long, 43 days to be exact, before making his glorious return. It’s the news that none of the teams in the NFC South would’ve wanted to hear and that could have the Buccaneers once again vying for Super Bowl glory.

The New Orleans Saints are emerging as their most likely rivals in the NFC South with the selection of Chris Olave and signing of Tyrann Mathieu but even so the Bucs will be the team others have to overcome if they’re to make the postseason run-in.