Peyton Manning Top 3 Rookie Cards and Investment Outlook

Peyton Manning barely needs an introduction. The quarterback was the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts, and there is a very good argument for him being the greatest first overall pick of all time. If you’re looking for a Peyton Manning rookie card to invest in, then you’ve come to the right place. It’s a smart investment too.

Manning’s career highlights include two Super Bowl titles, one with the Colts and the second with the Denver Broncos who he moved to in 2012. He was named NFL MVP a stunning 5 times during his career and holds the NFL records for most touchdown passes and most passing yards in a season.

Top 3 Rookie Cards

Manning went straight into a struggling Colts team as starting QB and immediately set about turning around their fortunes. He passed for almost 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns which was an NFL record for a rookie at the time

1998 Peyton Manning Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto Rookie Card #87

The Playoff Contender cards are always ones to look out for, and this Peyton Manning version is a true beauty. It features Manning central in Colts uniform, the rookie ticket on the left and the on-card autograph overlapping his legs.

Not only did this card have a short print run, but it is also the only signed Peyton Manning rookie card on the market, so its valuation is astronomical. In gem mint 10 condition you would have to shell out well into figures, and even in lesser condition it does not come much cheaper.

1998 Peyton Manning Bowman Chrome Rookie Card #1

This card features a very neat design, with Manning in the center in full Colts uniform, and a dark blue border with the player details contained inside it.

This is the first year that the Bowman Chrome set was released for football, and that coupled with the fact that it is the #1 card give the valuation slightly more clout than it would otherwise have had. There is also a rarer refractor parallel, which is even more expensive.

1998 Peyton Manning Topps and Topps Chrome Rookie Cards #165 and #360

These two cards have virtually identical designs with a shot of Manning in action from a low angle, and a wavy border design on the right that helps it to stand out from the crowd.

The basic Topps card can be picked up at a much lower price and is a great option for all collectors, regardless of budget. The Topps Chrome version is more expensive and ranks amongst Manning’s top rookie cards, whilst there are also rarer parallels that you would have to pay top dollar for.

Investment Outlook

Peyton Manning retired in 2015 having already cemented his place in the NFL history books, and his name will linger in football circles forever. His name remaining relevant will ensure that his rookie card value remains strong, and with his imminent 2021 election the Pro Football Hall of Fame it could be a great time to invest.

