

The 2025 NFL International Games feature three London matches and two first-ever regular-season games that will be held in Dublin and Madrid. The NFL shows no sign of slowing down its global growth strategy and I can already picture how Brazilian and German fans will go wild watching American football games.

Why Bettors Are Hyped

The National Football League announced its international schedule that features a record seven games spread across Brazil, Ireland, England, Germany and Spain. Here is the schedule that will run on the wire:

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Location: Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Broadcast: TBD

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 28, 2025

Location: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast: NFL Network, streaming on fubo

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast: NFL Network, streaming on fubo

Week 6: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast: NFL Network, streaming on fubo

Week 7: Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast: NFL Network, streaming on fubo

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Location: Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast: NFL Network, streaming on fubo

Week 11: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Location: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Broadcast: NFL Network, streaming on fubo

The games generate excitement among sports bettors for multiple reasons. These games can be unpredictable. The combination of fatigue from traveling and changes in time zones along with playing in new venues produces outcomes that are difficult to predict. Bettors who seek value in the lines find this situation extremely appealing. The betting community includes users @SharpFootball and @NFL_DovKleiman who mentioned the Vikings face challenges by playing consecutive games in Europe yet they might benefit from quick adaptation. The situation is unpredictable which attracts bettors who want to make money from it.

Bettors benefit from the early kickoff schedule (9:30 a.m. ET) because they can start betting on games before the rest of the day’s action. Your coffee-drinking session includes number crunching as you start sweating your over/under bets before the Sunday games kick off. The NFL maintains secrecy about foreign divisional matches because they have only held one such game in six years and Chiefs-Chargers will be the first this year thus the betting lines remain fresh and less influenced by historical statistical data. According to X user @MySportsUpdate the Chiefs began their Brazil game as -3 favorites yet the market has moved due to the analysis of Patrick Mahomes’ away success and Justin Herbert’s potential impact on the Chargers.

The games function independently without any other NFL competition. The absence of simultaneous NFL games provides bettors with clear opportunities to examine player prop bets and live wagers and team point totals. My attention has shifted to sack prop bets for Steelers-Vikings because T.J. Watt stands a good chance to take advantage of the vulnerable Vikings offensive line. International settings create unpredictable situations which lead to opportunities for betting profits.

Key Matchups and Their Impact

All games are crucial for their respective teams yet some stand out more than others as decisive for playoff qualification. The following analysis presents my predictions for games which will determine playoff standings along with relevant statements from notable players.

Chiefs vs. Chargers (Week 1, Brazil)

The initial matchup of AFC West between Chiefs and Chargers will begin the international games and it promises to be exciting. After their Super Bowl appearance the Chiefs face a strong test from the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership and Herbert’s passing ability in this important match. Winning Week 1 becomes an immense challenge for both teams because of their position in the difficult division. The sportsbooks show excitement because Kansas City’s aggressive offense faces difficulties in São Paulo’s heat while Chargers’ defense excelled during pre-season training. According to X user NFL_DovKleiman the first-week battle for AFC West dominance should be observed.

The Chiefs maintain their position as the ultimate team but Harbaugh’s Chargers bring unexpected strength to Brazil. If Kansas City plays poorly during that game an upset victory becomes highly probable. —Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports

I’m torn here. Despite his excellent record in significant games Mahomes has let me down in the past particularly during his first game away from home. The under on total points still seems more likely to me because both teams may face delays from their travels.

Vikings vs. Steelers (Week 4, Dublin)

Both teams need this contest to achieve their objectives. The Minnesota Vikings introduce their rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy during Week 4 but the Pittsburgh Steelers continue their search for a new quarterback between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Kevin O’Connell’s defensive approach produces tight games but T.J. Watt leads Pittsburgh’s defense to challenge the new Minnesota O-line. A Vikings victory during this game would boost their chances before their London match while a defeat would raise doubts about McCarthy’s ability to succeed. The Dublin game will turn into a defensive battle according to X user @TomPelissero which I agree with because it should result in few points scored.

The defensive challenge for the Steelers’ defense against McCarthy in his first game abroad will be extremely difficult. Good luck, J.J. McCarthy. That’s a brutal test.” —Mike Tomlin, Steelers HC (via NFL Network)

The spread for this match shows significant interest among bettors as @SharpFootball reported the Vikings started as -1.5 underdogs. The Steelers become a more appealing bet when receiving points in the spread. The match becomes more interesting to me because I wonder if the fans from Ireland would disrupt either team’s performance.

Vikings vs. Browns (Week 5, London)

The Vikings play back-to-back international games when they visit Dublin then travel to London. The team’s logistical challenges in playing two international games consecutively could be offset by their potential adaptation to European time zones by Week 5. The Browns face significant challenges at the quarterback position. The Browns’ quarterback position remains uncertain because they will choose between veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Kenny Pickett or rookie Shedeur Sanders. The Browns need to discover stability throughout the season because their upcoming match against the Vikings in a neutral site presents dangerous challenges. The Vikings need a positive result from these two games to maintain their position in the NFC North division. The X account @NerdingonNFL identified this contest as crucial for both teams to maintain their playoff positions.

Cynthia Frelund from NFL Network predicts that the Vikings will become underdogs when McCarthy shows immediate improvement. But Cleveland’s defense ain’t no joke—London’s gonna be a battle.” —Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network

I will select Justin Jefferson for his receiving yards prop bet. He consistently breaks through defenses when playing at U.S. Bank Stadium and I have observed this with my own eyes.

Dolphins vs. Commanders (Week 11, Madrid)

The NFL starts its Spanish tour with this highly anticipated matchup. The Commanders are set for a playoff run thanks to Jayden Daniels earning Rookie of the Year last season. The Dolphins need to recover from their poor 2024 season while Tua Tagovailoa wants to prove himself through a strong performance. A defeat in this game would eliminate the Dolphins from AFC East competition while Washington would secure their wildcard spot. According to NFL Experts at CBS Sports Picks the Commanders began as three-point favorites which appears suitable given Miami’s weak away performances.

The FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright declares that Jayden Daniels will perform at a high level in Madrid. The Dolphins need to play their best game if they want to survive. —Nick Wright, FOX Sports

I want to place a wager on the Commanders winning by moneyline but my previous experience with Miami speed has taught me to exercise caution. If the spread reaches -4 I would consider choosing the Dolphins because they tend to keep games competitive.

Bettor Sentiment and Thoughts

The games have generated a lot of excitement among the users at Ask The Bookiewell as full slate post from @MySportsUpdate received much attention from fans who were excited about the Chiefs-Chargers opener and the Vikings’ European double-header. The Browns’ poor quarterback play along with their international travel concerns make bettors skeptical about their chances. The international games in Dublin and Madrid have generated excitement from Kyle Parker of Picks and Parlays emphasizes their cultural importance which will likely draw substantial audiences. A user suggested placing under bets on all London games because jet lag consistently leads to poor team performance. I have experienced similar doubts about international games because watching sluggish offenses has become a common pattern during these events.

These international games serve as more than just entertainment because they possess the ability to reshape entire seasons. The Chiefs-Chargers matchup determines AFC West supremacy while the Vikings must win both their European games to stay alive in the season. The Dolphins-Commanders game in Madrid represents my most anticipated matchup because Daniels versus Tua has the feel of an early playoff encounter. The main betting strategy should be to capitalize on the disorder which results from travel and time zone changes and new venues. I have a strong desire to place my wagers but I will probably delay until the lines stabilize before game day. The 9:30 a.m. ET kickoffs will be difficult to watch but their value makes it worth setting your alarm for early viewing.

