Odell Beckham Jr. a Major Super Bowl XLVI X-Factor

By

The Los Angeles Rams are substantially favored to win Super Bowl XLVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, and a big reason for that because they have so much depth and talent on their roster. NFL on CBS pundit Brandon Marshall discussed what makes the Rams’ receivers unit special:

“What makes this team special is they know who the guy is. Odell Beckham Jr. is the No. 1 receiver on most teams…but here he knows that ‘I need to go pull coverage.’ When your time is called, then you may get the ball. But until then, do your job. That’s what makes this unit so special.”

If you’re betting on the Super Bowl MVP award, at any of the non uk casinos out there, you’ll see that OBJ is typically priced about about +2500, which seems like kind of steal, when you think about it. The receiver with the most favorable odds is of course, Cooper Kupp, the Rams top gun in the WR corps.

He’s a special player, as is the Bengals’ WR1 Ja’Marr Chase Rams signal caller Matthew Stafford is the favorite to claim the Super Bowl MVP award.

The Bengals QB1 Joe Burrow is right there behind him, but Aaron Donald, the Rams All-World DT could be a smart bet.

Pass Rush is Critical

He has the best odds, by far, among defensive players, and with good reason. #99 keeps it 100 when it comes to getting into opposing backfields, and he’ll make his imprint on this game for sure.

Said Super Bowl XXI MVP and member of the New York Giants Ring of Honor Phil Simms:

“If you give Joe Burrow time to throw against this defense – I mean this – I think he could throw for 400 yards if he got really good protection during the game.”

Donald will lead the way in trying to prevent that. The Bengals OL will for sure double team him on Sunday, so we’ll see if the the rest of the Rams front-seven can step up and make sure Donald gets the chance to makes plays stuffing the run and pressuring Burrow consistently.

Fearless Prediction

The pick from Phil Simms, a two time Super Bowl winning quarterback and broadcaster with CBS:

“The Rams have too many stars on both sides of the football. But the second tier of guys are really good too. It’s not just about their stars, we don’t pay enough attention to all the other guys that make plays for their offense and the defense. I’m going to take the Rams 30-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals.”

I agree, but I’m going a little more high scoring here- Rams 37, Bengals 31.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.