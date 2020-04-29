Carson Palmer Using CBD to Help Ease Aches and Pains

By

Carson Palmer spent 15 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he also made his mark on the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders. He was sacked 340 times during that decade and a half in the league, including a league leading 41 times in 2013.

He also suffered two ACL tears, eight years apart, and a broken arm. Not to mention all the other bumps and bruises that are par for the course when you’re a QB1 in the National Football League. Now 40 years old and two years into retirement, Palmer frequently uses Cannabidiol (CBD) products to help soothe the pain. Late last year, he even partnered with a CBD sports cream.

There are numerous CBD products that can help treat arthritis and other chronic pain problems. Organiccbdnugs is one, but you have the healing powers of CBD hemp flower available in oils, balms, powders, drops and even edibles. As more states continue to legalize marijuana, for recreational purposes, there’s going to be a rethinking of CBD and hemp plant products. After all, both are extremely distinguishable from tetrahydracannabidiol (THC), the chemical that produces the high, and can thus lead to addiction in weed.

According to a feature in Forbes, the coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent stay-at-home order, has Palmer back in the weight room these days. Working out itself, especially weight lifting past the age of 40, can bring its own set of aches and pains. CBD products can help alleviate the discomfort there too. When you take a step away and look at the big picture, Carson Palmer is an ex football player who is very fortunate on many levels.

He played a very long time at the most glamorous position in all of sports, and he accomplished a lot. His accolades include the Heisman Trophy while at USC in 2002, three Pro Bowls, leading the league in passing in 2005, and leading the NFL in passing yards, yards per attempt, touchdown passes and passer rating in 2015, at the age of 35.

Most importantly, the game didn’t take a major toll on him, as he didn’t suffer any long term damage from any of his injuries.

