NFL Players and Weed: All Your Questions Answered

It’s about that time when NFL members head off to summer training before the regular season starts. The legality of marijuana is constantly changing, and you may wonder how it affects NFL players who like smoking cannabis.

Can Tom Brady enjoy weed grown from low THC seeds and still be the best quarterback in the league? You might be surprised by what the rules say. Let’s run to the end line and answer all the questions about marijuana in the National Football League.

Is Cannabis Legal to Use in the NFL?

In March 2020, the NFL rules changed regarding marijuana. With an increase in legality, the league needed to update its policies. Currently, NFL athletes can consume cannabis, but there are restrictions.

Ten randomly selected players from each team are tested every week. These tests check for the use of performance enhancers and recreational drugs.

The new policy has increased the threshold from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter of THC to test positively for weed. Competitors can consume cannabis, just not in excess. The league doesn’t check for CBD.

What Are the Penalties if an NFL Player Tests Positive for Marijuana?

NFL weed smokers receive penalties when they test for more than 150 ng/ml of THC. A failed marijuana drug test results in a fine equivalent to one week’s salary.

Fortunately, athletes won’t face a suspension with the revised rule. Instead, if an NFL player fails multiple times, the fine increases. They also have to enter into an intervention program for substance abuse.

An NFL player who doesn’t show up for a drug test or fails to cooperate can also receive a financial penalty. After their fourth violation, they could face suspension.

What About the Off-Season?

The resting season rules differ from in-season. From April 20th until August 9th, NFL players can consume cannabis without fear of fines or legal trouble from the league. This regulation aligns with the famous 420 holiday, ideal for footballers who smoke weed and want to celebrate.

Athletes must follow the laws of the state they reside in. If it’s legal to grow marijuana, an NFL can plant Jack’s Girl seeds and other strains without worry.

During the off months, NFL players are randomly tested at least once, but the league doesn’t test for THC. It only looks for performance enhancers and illegal recreational drugs.

What Happens if the NFL Banned a Player Before the Updated Rules?

Before March 2020, several NFL players were banned from the league permanently for failing drug tests for weed. The updated rule doesn’t automatically reverse previous charges, but there is hope.

Banned athletes can petition Commissioner Roger Goodell for readmission to the league. The NFL indefinitely suspended Randy Gregory in February 2019 for marijuana use, and he came back to the Denver Broncos in the 2021 season.

What Are the Benefits of Marijuana for Football Players?

There’s been plenty of research about the potential benefits of cannabis for physical and mental conditions.

NFL players experience many injuries, especially to their joints and limbs. Weed might help with recovery and pain management. It could also assist with mental health issues resulting from stress, pressure, and demanding schedules.

To gain the most benefits, it’s better if NFL players stop smoking marijuana. The combustion and strain on the lungs can negatively affect athletes’ performance. They should opt to consume edibles or use creams and oils on painful areas.

The main advantage of using cannabis in the NFL is that it lessens the risk of opioid use, a major problem for the league. This drug has serious side effects and addictive qualities.

Which NFL Players Smoke Weed?

Many NFL players use marijuana openly and promote it to the public. Martellus Bennett stated that approximately 89% of competitors use marijuana in the NFL.

Although Ricky Williams scored 66 touchdowns in his career, the NFL permanently suspended him for marijuana use. Since then, he’s been an advocate for cannabis in the NFL. He argues that weed is significantly better than opioids, which is why he used it while playing.

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in the league. During his career, he scored almost 100 touchdowns. Gronkowski also helped his teams reach the Superbowl four times within 11 seasons. You’ve probably heard the classic cliche, “He’s a beast!” from avid fans. He temporarily retired in 2018 because of mental health issues connected with football.

Gronkowski leaned towards cannabis use to help with his ailments and was able to recover in time for the 2020 season. Since then, he’s partnered with a company that sells CBD products and promotes it to players and anyone experiencing pain or mental health issues.

Randy Moss, an NFL Hall of Famer, has openly discussed marijuana use since he started playing in 1998. Moss advocated for changes to the cannabis policy before the updated rules in 2020.

Eben Britton, a Chicago Bears offensive tackle, admitted he played some of his games stoned. He also stated that they were some of the best of his career. Britton recalls how good he felt during and after the games.

Will Marijuana Ever Be Fully Legal for NFL Players?

There’s no way to know what will happen in the future. If the US makes marijuana a federally legal substance, the rules could change, but we can’t say for sure. Stay updated on the federal laws and watch for changes.

The Final Touchdown

Can NFL players smoke weed? Yes, but with restrictions. Athletes must have less than 150 ng/ml in their system during the season when tested for THC. The new rules are progressive and should make consuming cannabis products easier for competitors.

There are many benefits to using weed in the NFL. Many famous players openly support the use of cannabis and promote its benefits to the world.

