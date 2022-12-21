NFL Player Props for 2022 Christmas Weekend

The NFL seasons is off to a great start, with all sorts of exciting matches taking place. The games so far have been absolutely incredible, and there have been quite a few surprises along the way. A lot of sports fans like to place bets on their favourite team or best players to get even more involved with the NFL season. One way to hopefully have accurate bets is to look at the player props online and see what’s happening. So, let’s take a look at the NFL player props for some upcoming games…

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

This match is due to take place on the weekend, with the Colts losing fairly recently to the Dallas Cowboys, it will be an interesting game for sure. The Vikings came pretty close to beating the Detroit Lions the past weekend too, so this game looks like one for the underdogs. The over in this match is the Vikings, but the Colts’ defense is said to be one of the best. So, you might want to go with the under for this prop bet. When it comes to players, Pittman is said to be their top man. However, he’s only finished over once in seven games. So, the Vikings may be able to tip the edge in their favour if quarterback Matt Ryan can’t kick It up a notch too. One thing’s for sure, this game will definitely be a tense one!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

The Ravens are coming off a high after recently defeating the Steelers, but the Cleveland Browns might not be feeling so lucky. They were beat on the 11 December by the Bengals, but they did put up a good fight. However, the Raven’s quarterbacks aren’t looking all that great at the minute, so the game could really go either way. With that being said, the Ravens are definitely the favourite to win this match. The Browns’ rush defense is also said to be a bit lacklustre right now too, so if they can’t pick up the pace, the Ravens will run circles around them in this match.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

This match will be an interesting one to watch for sure. With the Dolphins recently losing to the Chargers and the Bills defeating the Jets just about, this game will be a nail-biting one. However, the Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t said to play all that well in the cold. So, the current snow in Buffalo could pose a problem for the team. The Bills have also won four games straight, so they’re pretty much at the top of their game right now. With it being a home match and their weather conditions being tough for the opposing team, the Bills could easily snatch the win. It’s also worth noting that the last three games the Dolphins played in Buffalo were also won by the Bills, so will history repeat itself for a fourth time? Tune into the game to find out!

The upcoming games for this season are going to be some of the strongest yet, so you’ll definitely want to check them out. It seems that there are some clear front runners for these matches, so your props should be easier than ever to place. So, make sure you take this information on board when placing your prop bets, and you should hopefully see a decent return!

