New Trevor Lawrence Cryptocurrency Deal Will be a Trendsetter

The NFL draft begins this week (Thu-Sat), and we know one thing for sure- the Jacksonville Jaguars will get it started by selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick. We don’t know what is going to happen regarding the financial markets in 2021, but we certainly know that cryptocurrency is going to play a major role.

Today brought the news that Lawrence has signed an endorsement deal with Blockfolio, a global cryptocurrency investment app.

“Trevor Lawrence is the future of professional football and cryptocurrency is the future of money, so the partnership was a no-brainer,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of Blockfolio. This was a history making partnership, as this will be the first endorsement deal ever where a significant signing bonus was paid in cryptocurrency.

This is the financial world we're in right now, crypto investments like Bitcoin and Ethereum are mainstream. They compose a substantial portion of Lawrence's signing bonus. Also mainstream is sports gaming, as more states in the USA continue to legalize wagering on sports.

There is a lot to keep up with these days regarding sports wagering, as there are plenty of different types of investments that one can make.

The same holds true in in the world of investing. Lawrence’s signing bonus was deposited into his Blockfolio account, according to the company, which also claims that he the QB keeps up with the crypto industry and has invested in Solana, too. Maybe there’s some Dogecoin in there too?

In a draft that is deep in top tier quarterback prospects, Lawrence is head and shoulders the rest, and one of the most coveted NFL prospects in a very long time. At Clemson, he accomplished one of the best college football careers that anyone has ever seen.

He won the FBS national championship and offensive MVP as a true freshman, then followed that up in 2019 with another undefeated regular season, getting back to the national championship game.

And in his junior year last fall he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up. The Jags are rebuilding again, and this is the right signal caller building block for them. Lawrence checks off all the boxes, and he gives Urban Meyer exactly what he needs. Lawrence’s signing with a cryptocurrency app, in between the end of his collegiate career and the beginning of pro career evokes the Luka Garza news from three weeks ago.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes big man became the latest college athlete to sell his own NFT (Non Fungible-token). Indeed the brave new monetary world is here, and the youngest crop of pro athletes are getting involved.

