Five of the Best NFL Rookies so far this Season

The NFL season is still young, but already fans and self-appointed “experts” alike have identified the players and trends which they believe will dictate the season. As with most sports, football has been rocked to its core by the Covid-19 pandemic, with spectators locked out of games, and frequent disruption due to positive cases altering schedules.

However, this hasn't stopped some of this season's best rookies from flourishing in the NFL and we've witnessed some outstanding solo displays.

Yes, these young bucks are really making their mark on the nation’s premier football competition so without further ado let’s take a look at some of the best rookies in the NFL this season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Former Louisiana State University RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has slipped in seamlessly to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. Shining in his debut against The Houston Texans, it’s clear that the Chiefs have got a real prospect in their ranks.

The 21-year-old is tied sixth for attempts and added a touchdown against the Texans to cap off an exciting start to life in Kansas City.

Chase Young

Young is jacked even by DE standards, and this muscle power has paid dividends for both him and Washington since they snapped him up from Ohio State.

With 2.5 sacks and 8 tackles, Chase Young is already an established member of the Washington defense. He will look to improve his stats throughout this season, and is potentially on course to trouble the rookie sack record of 14.5, which has stood since 1999.

Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety has a proud footballing lineage to inspire him. Winfield Senior spent 14 years in the NFL as a cornerback and his son already looks to be replicating some of his prestige.

Already a key part of the Tampa Bay defense, Winfield Jr. is helping rectify a reputation that the Buccaneers have overloaded their offense at the expense of the rest of the team. With 30 tackles and one forced fumble across the first five games, it’s clear Tampa Bay have added a prized asset to their defensive arsenal.

Joe Burrow

Perhaps the greatest ever college quarterback, Burrow has brought that form straight to the NFL. After winning the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award whilst leading LSU to the National Championship in 2019, Burrow was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals.

With 1,121 passing yards, two interceptions, a 65.5 percent completion percentage and six touchdowns, Burrow is already a hero in Cincinnati, and is on course to be named offensive Rookie of the Year 2020.

Tristan Wirfs

Protecting Tom Brady is a hard task to fall on such young shoulders, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquisition, Tristan Wirfs, is managing very well so far. With decent passing protection and a high run block win rate, Wirfs is proving to be a solid selection for the Buccaneers.

