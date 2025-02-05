2025 NFL Mock Draft Update 2-5-25

The tradition continues! It is time for version 7.0 of our 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to do a mock draft for all four of the major North American sports. The 2025 NHL mock draft can be found here.

The 2025 NBA mock draft is over at this link, and finally the 2025 MLB mock draft is linked here.

Past NFL Mock Drafts, final editions: 2024 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

2014 2013 2012 2010 2009

Team needs were taken into account in some cases, but not all. We have made a few changes to this update to our NFL Mock Draft. This mock draft is listed on NFL Mock Draft Database.

As always, enjoy our 50 worst NFL Draft buzz phrases, cliches and other assorted word salad.

1. Tennessee Titans, Cameron Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns, Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

3. New York Giants, Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

4. New England Patriots, Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

5. Jacksonville Jaguars, Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

6. Las Vegas Raiders, Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

7. New York Jets, James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

8. Carolina Panthers, Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

9. New Orleans Saints, Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears, Will Campbell, OT, LSU

11. San Francisco 49ers, Armand Membou, IOL, Missouri

12. Dallas Cowboys, Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise St.

13. Miami Dolphins, Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

14. Indianapolis Colts, Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

15. Atlanta Falcons, Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

16. Arizona Cardinals, Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

17. Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

18. Seattle Seahawks, Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

Eliminated in Wild Card Round

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos, Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

21. Pittsburgh Steelers, Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

22. L.A. Chargers, Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

23. Green Bay Packers, Nick Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

24. Minnesota Vikings, Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina

Divisional Round Eliminated

25. Houston Texans, Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

26. L.A. Rams, Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

27. Baltimore Ravens, Jack Stewart, Edge, Ohio State

28. Detroit Lions, Walter Nole, DL, Ole Miss

Conference Championship Game Losers

29. Washington Commanders, Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

30. Buffalo Bills, Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Super Bowl LIX Teams

31. Philadelphia Eagles, Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

32. Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

