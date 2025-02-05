2025 NFL Mock Draft Update 2-5-25

The tradition continues! It is time for version 7.0 of our 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to do a mock draft for all four of the major North American sports. The 2025 NHL mock draft can be found here.
The 2025 NBA mock draft is over at this link, and finally the 2025 MLB mock draft is linked here.
Past NFL Mock Drafts, final editions: 2024 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015
Team needs were taken into account in some cases, but not all. We have made a few changes to this update to our NFL Mock Draft. This mock draft is listed on NFL Mock Draft Database.
As always, enjoy our 50 worst NFL Draft buzz phrases, cliches and other assorted word salad.
1. Tennessee Titans, Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns, Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
3. New York Giants, Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
4. New England Patriots, Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
5. Jacksonville Jaguars, Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders, Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
7. New York Jets, James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee
8. Carolina Panthers, Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
9. New Orleans Saints, Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears, Will Campbell, OT, LSU
11. San Francisco 49ers, Armand Membou, IOL, Missouri
12. Dallas Cowboys, Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise St.
13. Miami Dolphins, Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
14. Indianapolis Colts, Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
15. Atlanta Falcons, Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
16. Arizona Cardinals, Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
17. Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
18. Seattle Seahawks, Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
Eliminated in Wild Card Round
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
20. Denver Broncos, Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
21. Pittsburgh Steelers, Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
22. L.A. Chargers, Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
23. Green Bay Packers, Nick Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
24. Minnesota Vikings, Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina
Divisional Round Eliminated
25. Houston Texans, Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
26. L.A. Rams, Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
27. Baltimore Ravens, Jack Stewart, Edge, Ohio State
28. Detroit Lions, Walter Nole, DL, Ole Miss
Conference Championship Game Losers
29. Washington Commanders, Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
30. Buffalo Bills, Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Super Bowl LIX Teams
31. Philadelphia Eagles, Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
32. Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
