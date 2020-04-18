By

We don’t have any actual real team sports, anywhere, any time soon, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While playing games again, especially with fans present, is almost certainly many months away, the respective drafts can still go ahead as planned, albeit in a very modified version.

The NFL edition, in a scaled down and very different form, is this Thursday, so in that spirit, here is the link to our latest NFL mock draft. For the MLB mock draft go here, the NBA is linked here and the NHL can be found at this link. Also, here is the link to a list of 70 of the worst NFL Draft cliches, buzzwords and other pointless word salad. And with all that, comes 2021 NFL mock draft version 1.0!

Team needs were very seldom, if ever, taken into account at this point. We are also not taking projected 2020 draft picks into account for this mock at this time. The order was taken from the Walter Football.com 2021 NFL mock draft. Some player/pick descriptions are included, the rest will be added in future additions.

Detroit, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

We’ve all known for at least a couple years now that the Christian zealot QB who resembles Mitch Kramer from “Dazed and Confused” (and/or Sunshine Ronnie Bass in “Remember the Titans”) was going to be the #1 overall pick in this draft. He’s definitely been ready since 2019, but hey, rules and stuff.

2. Washington, Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Carolina, Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Crazy efficient this past season, he just does not throw interceptions; which made his bizarre INT in the CFP semifinal Fiesta Bowl so strange and questionable. If he has another season like he did in ’19, he could challenge Lawrence for the top spot.

4. Jacksonville, Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

5. L.A. Chargers, Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson

Right now, you’re seeing how and why…..

6. N.Y. Jets, Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

….the Tigers have been a mini-dynasty lately.

7. Cincinnati, Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

We know the Bengals almost certainly will not be drafting a QB in 2021, as they intend to take Joe Burrow #1 overall in 2020.

8. Miami, Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

Blue chip edge prospect stays in the same city

9. Cleveland, Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

A game-changer in two phases, and a workout warrior to boot, his combine will end up being just as impressive as his on field production. Here’s a link to more on the challenges that come with trying to defend Rondale.

10. Arizona, Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Fighting Irish may have replaced Wisconsin (or some of your traditional SEC powers) as O-line U in recent years. At least on draft night. South Bend as certainly been a pro OL factory in the 2010s and look for this to continue well into the 2020s, starting with Eichenberg.

11. Chicago, Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Another some say under-sized, but no one questions their desire and ambition wideout named Waddle going to the Bears

12. N.Y. Giants, Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Buckeyes are seriously giving FSU and LSU a run for their money as so-called “DBU” in recent years.

13. Las Vegas Raiders, Walker Little, OL, Stanford

14. Minnesota, Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The native of Harrisburg earned the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award and was a second-team All-American

For the second-straight season, Parsons is leading the Nittany Lions in tackles with 85. He also has 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.

15. Dallas, Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

16. Jacksonville, Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama

Very surprising that he returned to school this season, when he could have been a very high pick this April.

17. Miami, Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18. Atlanta, Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

19. Tampa Bay, Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

20. Denver, Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee

21. Tennessee, Pat Freiermuth, TE Penn State

22. Green Bay, Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Got to start thinking about drafting Aaron Rodgers’ successor before too long

23. Indianapolis, Thomas Booker, Edge, Stanford

24.Buffalo, Dimitri Moore, ILB, Vanderbilt

25. Seattle, Creed Humphrey, OL Oklahoma

Perfect fit given talent, ability and team need.

26. Pittsburgh, Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

Steelers need a new QB, because Big Ben is….I better stop right there before Roethlisberger blocks me on Twitter….oh wait, nevermind, he already did. So yeah, Steel City needs a new signal caller, one that’s not a total disgrace off the field.

27. Philadelphia, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Such a dominating player in college, he’ll be a bargain if he lasts this long.

28. New England, Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

29. San Francisco, Trey Dean III, CB, Florida

30. Baltimore, Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Tall, fast, productive, exciting. Look for this dude to row the boat into the first round. Ski-U-Mah!

31. New Orleans, Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane

32. Kansas City, Wyatt Davis, OL Ohio State

Adding protection in front of the player who could become the new face of the league

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines