2020 NFL Mock Draft 2-21-20

By

Welcome to 2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.5! We had to basically start over because version 1, which you can see here, was absolutely shredded in the creation of this version. Happy Scouting Combine week everyone. Team needs were taken into account for this mock draft, based on information provided at The Draft Network. We also did a feature on the wagering odds for what player will be the first pick.

This will be our last update before the Scouting Combine gets kicked off on Feb 23 and runs until March 2. We’ll update again not next week, but the week following after taking into account the developments at the combine. Have issues with the picks? Of course you do, let it be known in the comments section.

Feel the need to call a mock draft author nasty names on the internet?

Well, seek therapy, purpose and meaning in your life because if you have the time and energy for something as trivial as that, well you certainly need all three right now and I just want you living your best life.

1 Cincinnati, Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Heisman Trophy winner is odds on favorite to become the #1 overall NFL Draft pick. Only six players, all QBs, have done it since the turn of the millennium.

The list consists of Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Sam Bradford and Carson Palmer.

2 Washington, Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

Young is just the most dominant player, all around, period. Forget about that NCAA suspension non-sense. It was all meaningless b.s. that will not affect his draft stock one bit. Young deserves both the Heisman and #1 pick status, but he’ll get neither simply because quarterback is the most important individual position in all of sports.

3 Detroit, Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The best cornerback on the board, as OSU continues to be the factory for the NFL that Kentucky is for the NBA.

4 NY Giants, Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Given the importance of quarterback, there is of course also a major premium on protecting the QB. That’s where Thomas comes in, as big boys beefing up the signal caller’s blind side will always be in high demand, and thus command the big bucks.

5 Miami, Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Was the #1 overall on many a draft board and in many a 2020 NFL mock draft until the hip injury.

6 LA Chargers, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Time for Chargers to draft and develop Phillip Rivers’ replacement. Herbert really should have come out last year, as this season has done nothing but provided scouts and GMs with more material to pick apart his game.

7 Carolina, Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

Versatility gives him a wide range of places that he could slot in and DET should go defensive best player available. Of course, new regimes mean new quarterbacks, usually, so one might see Carolina move on from Cam Newton potentially.

8 Arizona, A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

The native of Glen Carbon, Illinois (Edwardsville High School) is one of five finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. Heading into the post season, he leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13-69), sacks (9-54), quarterback pressures (nine), and forced fumbles (three).

9 Jacksonville, Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jeudy is the whole package, as good a prospect we’ve seen at the position in a very long time. It seems like JAX is always in need of offensive playmakers.

10 Cleveland, Jedrick Willis, OT, Alabama

Lots of big road graders, space eaters will go very high in this draft. Browns must upgrade both tackle positions.

11 NY Jets, Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin NFL OL factory keeps churning. He’s up next, and there will be many more to come.

12 Oakland, Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Has all the tools to develop into a disruptive force. We did have him much higher initially, but there really seems to be a lot of volatility in his stock price right now.

13 Indianapolis, Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

So much talent at this position at Clemson right now, Trevor Lawrence did a great job distributing the ball around to everybody and keeping everyone happy.

14 Tampa Bay, Austin Jackson, OL, USC

Upgrading the o-line is a key, top priority for Tampa. Unless they trade up for a QB.

15 Denver, Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Hawkeyes continue to remain among the elite in developing O-linemen and tight ends for the NFL.

16 Atlanta, CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Has a combination of size, athleticism, explosiveness and body control that makes him a legit potential NFL WR1. AWESOME name too. Not the biggest need, but too great a value to pass up, plus the Falcons are known to value depth at this position. Honestly though, we may have to move him up because he probably won’t last this long.

Obviously, there are plenty of other ways the Falcons can go with this pick, but we often see teams not go in direction of biggest need on draft night.

17 Dallas, Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

Cowboys need to beef up the secondary.

18 Miami via Pittsburgh, CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

I like the Dolphins to stay local and fill out their secondary

19 Oakland via Chicago, Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

For his career, Gross-Matos has 36.0 TFL and 18.0 sacks as part of his 110 tackles. He was the team’s Reid-Robinson Award winner as the most outstanding lineman in 2018 and was an honorable-mention All-Freshman Team selection.

20 JAX via LA Rams, Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Fighting Irish have produced a decent amount of pro prospects at this position in the 2010s, and Kmet continues this tradition.

21 Philadelphia, Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

LSU continues to be DBU; rinse and repeat. May not even last this long, but if he does perfect for Philly’s team needs.

WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS

22 Buffalo, Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

Fills a need with Shaq Lawson likely headed for a free agent move away.

23 New England, Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

It would be good for the Patriots to shore up depth at wideout

24 New Orleans, Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Saints might go for beefing up depth behind Michael Thomas. Johnson had a monster year in what a historical season in Minneapolis.

DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS

25 Minnesota, Javon Kinlaw, DE, South Carolina

One of the most interesting prospects in the draft.

26 Miami via Houston, Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise St.

Fins need a lot of help in rushing the passer.

27 Seattle, Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

A big hitter who is effective against both the run and the pass.

28 Baltimore, Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Probably could have come out and been a late first round or early second round pick this year.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS

29 Tennessee, Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Under the radar name to watch this fall, and the Titans need wide outs.

30 Green Bay, K.J. Hamler WR, Penn State

Pack probably goes best WR available at this point, and we can debate who that might be. OT has to be at the top of the needs list as well.

SUPER BOWL TEAMS

31 San Francisco, K’Lavion Chaisson, Edge, LSU

Has shown the ability to be an every down player as he’s effective against both the run and the pass.

32 Kansas City, Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

Ruiz would experience quite a change if everyday he went to work blocking for Patrick Mahomes, instead of Shea Patterson! Ha!

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines