NFL Conference Championship Weekend Should Continue Ratings Uptick

Last weekend may have been the greatest overall single postseason round in National Football League postseason history. We may have watched the most entertaining weekend in NFL history, as all four games came down to the final seconds and/or were settled via “walk-off” plays.

It was great and relaxing for the neutral supporter, an emotional roller coaster for the die-hard fan. You didn’t need a wager or a fantasy team to stay fully engaged the entire time on Saturday or Sunday.

Now the matchups are set for the conference championship games next Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) will visit the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) will host the San Francisco 49ers (12-5), and the opening lines could be seen here at Sports Betting Dime. The Chiefs, playing in their fourth straight AFC Title game, are favored by a touchdown and an extra point.

You can get them on the money line at -110. Meanwhile the Rams are favored by slightly more than a field goal, with a money line priced at -110. For the neutrals who don’t have a side to take this upcoming weekend, we don’t know what to say, really, about the NFC all-California matchup.

For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week pic.twitter.com/299LGpCR0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2022

As for the AFC clash, well, the behavior of Patrick Mahomes‘ wife and brother are certainly creating more temporary Bengals fans!

Mahomes’ wife Brittney sprayed champagne all over her own side’s freezing fans on Sunday, from the safety of her private luxury box. Mahomes’ brother seems to want to make a living as an annoying social media antagonist.

No matter who or what you’re rooting for/against, if you’re a sports fan, you’ll probably tune in. Last weekend was massive for ratings.

Kansas City’s win over Buffalo on Sunday, Jan. 23 was the most watched divisional playoff game in five years.

The audience for Bills-Chiefs peaked with 51.697 million viewers, making it the most watched television program, of any sort on any network since last year’s Super Bowl. Said New York Giants legend and Super Bowl winning quarterback Phil Simms: “From a fan perspective, it’s the best game I’ve ever watched.”

“The quarterbacks had phenomenal games. We saw two quarterbacks that are great throwers. In other words, they’ve got power…And their movement was absolutely outstanding.”

“The way they move in the pocket – they’re two different styles of runner. Josh Allen is a fullback-quarterback-everything mixed into one.”

The Bengals-Titans Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 22 was the most-watched Saturday afternoon divisional playoff game in six seasons.

Viewership for Bengals-Titans peaked with 38.359 million viewers.

Remember that narrative from a few years ago “everyone is going to stop watching the NFL now!” when protests against systemic racism and police brutality during the national anthem were prevalent?

Yeah, well that hot take will warm your home this winter! Expect both games to easily draw over 50 million viewers this weekend.

Patriots legend and CBS talking head Julian Edelman is picking the underdog Niners to win this week, saying on his show:

“San Francisco 49ers to cover. They’ve already beat them twice this year. Jimmy G is going to have his best game this year. They’re riding high. There’s going to be a bunch of Niners fans in LA, I’m telling you that right now.”

His Inside the NFL teammate Phil Simms is going with the Chiefs:

“Kansas City has difference makers on the defensive side. They can get to the quarterback, which I think is going to be a big deal of course going against Joe Burrow.

“Patrick Mahomes, he maybe had his best throwing day, maybe of his career, but surely this season, last week. I’m taking the Chiefs.”

