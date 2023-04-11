New Orleans Saints Bountygate Scandal: Throwback Tuesday



We were honored to appear on Sony Music’s podcast network, named Somethin’ Else. We appeared as a guest on their crime history themed show called “Cheat!” where the topic was the New Orleans Saints “Bountygate” scandal of the early 2010s. You remember that, right?

When New Orleans Saints players, were paid, under the table some extra bonus money to intentionally injure players? With that in mind, we republish what we wrote about Bountygate back when it happened.

The following is a re-publish from March 27, 2012. To listen to my appearance on “Cheat!” covering the New Orleans Saints bountygate scandal, go here: iHeartRadio Apple Pods Google Pods

How bad is the “Bountygate” scandal? It’s far-reaching all the way to the top. Yes, there are 22-27 players under investigation, but the fallout doesn’t end on the field. Or with the defensive coordinator, or head coach. It reaches beyond

Gregg Williams and Sean Payton, all the way to the owner’s box.

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson has also taken a hit in the pocket book.

“He was fined $500,000 and (forfeited) a second-round draft choice this year and a second-round draft choice next year. I don’t know if you would consider that ‘in the clear’ but I think he was penalized aggressively, including losing coaches and potentially additional discipline against players,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday.

The Commish addressed the media during the league meetings in Palm Beach. So how did Benson take it?

“Mr. Benson should speak for himself on that. He was very open with the clubs. He expressed his disappointment that this occurred and it was not what he is all about and he expects to take whatever steps necessary to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Goodell said.

He also reiterated the parameters for the Saints personnel currently under suspension.

“They are suspended from their duties and they won’t be allowed into the training facilities during that suspension. I do not expect them to have contact with the team, but we will also have to be reasonable about that. But you are not going to be coach from home if that is what you mean,” he said.

