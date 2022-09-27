Top 5 Rookie Quarterbacks in NFL history

These Quarterbacks Made a Huge Impact on the Game Since their First Season

Most of the iconic quarterbacks of the NFL have had a slow start. They typically come into a team before the previous quarterback is ready to move on so that they have time to train together. Thus we often don’t see the newly drafted quarterback starting during the first year or so of his career.

However, this isn’t always the case.

Sometimes, a quarterback moves onto a new team without being replaced or the incumbent quarterback is unexpectedly injured, and the team has to turn to the NFL Draft to replace him.

Some teams will be fielding rookies this year, and you can take a look at the best NFL betting picks to understand who the favorites are among those teams.

Today, we are going to look at the quarterbacks who had the best rookie seasons.

#5 – Mac Jones, New England Patriots, 2021

Let’s start with a recent success story – Mac Jones had a really good season for the Patriots last year.

PFF gave Jones a grade of 83.0 for the season, and he was named to the Pro Bowl team, leading the Patriots to the Playoffs. Not bad for a first year, especially when it was all done in the shadow of the team’s former superstar quarterback.

Jones wasn’t even the first quarterback taken in the Draft, as he was picked 15th overall and the 5th quarterback selected in 2021. He outperformed every other quarterback in his draft class.

He passed for 3,801 yards, 352 completed passes, at a percentage of 67.1%.

#4 – Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns, 2018

Baker Mayfield has had a tough couple years since his rookie season, but his debut campaign was truly spectacular. PFF gave Mayfield a rating of 83.2 that season.

He was forced to step in for the injured Tyrod Taylor in the third week of the season. In that game, he ended the team’s losing streak at 19 games.

He passed for 3,725 yards with only 320 completions, at a rate of 63.8%.

The Browns ended their season at 7-8-1 (win, loss, draw) and this was their best season record since 2007.

#3 – Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 2016

It’s been great to have Prescott back to full fitness this season. It has really benefited the league as a whole, not just the Cowboys.

Prescott might have had the best deal ever as a rookie quarterback joining the Cowboys. They already had an amazing offensive line – one that some would argue was the best in the league – and injured quarterback Tony Romo was there to train him,

There is no better way to start your rookie year.

With Prescott at the helm, starting every game, the Cowboys ended the season on 13-3. With Prescott clocking up 3,667 yards with 311 passes, with 67.2% pass completion.

PPF gave his season a grade of 81.5, it was a little lower than the others on this list because he did not throw many touchdown passes.

#2 – Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, 2004

Roethlisberger announced his retirement at the end of last season, capping an incredible 18 years, and he will indeed be missed.

You won’t see Roethlisberger on a list of highest passing percentages in a rookie season (he had 66.4%), most touchdowns (he threw 17), or most passing yards (2,621).

What sets Roethlisberger apart from all the other rookie quarterbacks in history is that he had a perfect season. Roethlisberger started 13 games and won them all. The Steelers ended up going 15-1 that season as well.

Roethlisberger went on to win the Super Bowl the next year and again three years later. Aside from his winning records, he went on to set his personal bests in every other category layer in his career.

In his whole career, he never had a losing record in any season.

#1 – Russel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, 2012

Finally, let’s look at the rookie season of Russell Wilson.

None of you are at all surprised to see this man at the top of this list. He is talked about every year, and in the 2021 season it looked like Mac Jones could possibly top him. But we think Wilson will stay at the top of this list for decades to come.

Wilson was king of the deep passes, even from the first day he stepped onto the field in his Seahawks jersey. He threw 26 touchdown passes, scored 4 rushing touchdowns, and ended the season with a passing rating of 100. That was a record for rookies at the time and has only been beaten twice since.

Wilson would go on to win the Super Bowl the next year.

Related Posts via Categories