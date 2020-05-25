What to Expect from the Las Vegas Raiders this Season

By

The Kansas City Chiefs have won four straight AFC West titles and they’re heavy favorites to repeat by a considerable margin. The reigning Super Bowl champions have a deep, talented roster while the Broncos, Chargers, and Raiders are still trying to figure things out and have a lot of work to do in order to contend with the Chiefs.

All these three teams are extremely evenly matched and all have the same chances to win the AFC West. The Broncos will have Drew Lock as their starting quarterback after a promising rookie season and they have a formidable backfield with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, along with free-agent signing Melvin Gordon.

Signing Gordon will not be enough to win the AFC West but the Broncos do have a decent shot at finishing second with their current roster. How about the Raiders? Let’s go over the complicated quarterback situation.

Is Marcus Mariota a Threat to Derek Carr’s Starting Job?

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Marcus Mariota in the offseason to be Derek Carr’s backup. A former No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft out of Oregon, Mariota lost his starting job with the Titans. Is there a chance that Mariota can do to Carr what Ryan Tannehill did to him?

Mariota’s contract would pay him a significant amount of money if he ever becomes the starter for the Raiders. There’s a reason why Las Vegas put those incentives in Mariota’s contract. Signing Mariota was a smart move because he has the talent to resurrect his career or at least give Carr competition and help him somehow.

“I think Mariota starts 10-plus games for them and fits well with what Jon Gruden wants to do,” an evaluator who was high on Mariota in college told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “If Jon loved Derek Carr, why is Marcus Mariota there? If you’ve got all the confidence in the world with your quarterback, why was Mariota one of the very early signings in free agency, maybe even the first quarterback announcement?”

I don’t agree with the anonymous evaluator. Every team, no matter the sport, needs bench players. Especially in the NFL. Of the Raiders didn’t like Derek Carr he would’ve been released… Carr is their starting quarterback. That doesn’t mean that Mariota won’t make his case.

Las Vegas was linked to a number of quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft but Jon Gruden has never been a fan of taking a signal-caller early. Gruden prefers to sign veterans and try to revive their careers. This is exactly what he wants with Mariota. The former Titan has incredible talent but he needs someone to help him reach his full potential.

Sando reported that the NFL evaluator interviewed by him compared Marcus Mariota to Rich Gannon:

“Mariota is the first quarterback Gruden has signed to a contract of any significance since returning to the sideline before the 2018 season. That doesn’t necessarily mean Carr is imperiled, but the evaluator quoted above did see comparisons between Mariota and Rich Gannon, the mobile quarterback Gruden developed into a league MVP and Super Bowl starter nearly two decades ago, after Gannon’s career started slowly in Kansas City.”

Mariota can be a great addition to the Raiders locker room because of his personality. He is known as the type of player that can come in and cause problems like what Antonio Brown did last year. The former Oregon quarterback will focus playing his part, showing up to work and like we mentioned before, Gruden loves to resurrect the careers of players like him.

Let’s look at what the odds on the Raiders are, from sportsbookreview.com

Las Vegas Raiders Props for 2020 Season

Odds to Win AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs -350

Denver Broncos +800

Los Angeles Chargers +800

Las Vegas Raiders +900

Las Vegas Raiders to Make the Playoffs

No -220

Yes +180

Las Vegas Raiders

Under 7.5 Wins -125

Over 7.5 Wins -105

Las Vegas Raiders Exact Win Total

5-9 -180

0-4 +250

10-14 +350

15-16+17500

NFL Final Standings

AFC West Las Vegas Raiders

4th +160

3rd +200

2nd +250

1st +800

Make no mistake about it, this is Derek Carr’s job to lose. Carr will get a fair shot to keep his starting quarterback job in Las Vegas. Gruden will try to get the most out of Mariota and is impossible to know if he can be the next Ryan Tannehill. The only way this happens is if Carr struggles so much that Mariota is asked to start and delivers immediately.

Derek Carr completed 361 of 513 passes (this was a career-high 70.4 percent) for 4,054 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 16 games last season. I do see Mariota being real competition. This is something that Carr has never had. Eventually this can help bring out the best in these two players. Similar to what the Saints had with Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater.

