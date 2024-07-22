John Harbaugh has just set the bar for Lamar Jackson, and he’s set it as high as humanly possible. Jackson missed the first day of training camp on Sunday, due to an illness, but Harbaugh apparently doesn’t believe the ailment will slow the reigning NFL MVP down.

The Ravens head coach said he’s had a vision, and in that vision Jackson will one day become the greatest quarterback in the history of the National Football League.

Harbaugh said that his vision will come to fruition due to the combined efforts of Jackson, his teammates, the coaching staff and some diving intervention.

“The vision we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become, and be known, and be recognized as the greatest quarterback to ever play in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh said.

“That’s the vision.”

“It’s gonna happen by Lamar, his work ethic, his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team, and by the grace of God, and God’s goodwill.

“That’s how it’s gonna happen. And I believe it like we’ve already seen it.”

In addition to invoking a higher power on this Sunday, John Harbaugh also discussed Jackson’s critics.

You have no doubt read and heard the criticism. Stuff like “Lamar can’t actually throw” or “he’s really just a running back” or “he can’t get it done in the postseason.”

The bulletin board material is out there, and the supply is abundant. Harbaugh said they hear it, and they use it to fuel the fire.

“There’s a lot of great things said about Lamar, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s said that you just got to scratch your head about and kind of wonder, ‘What’s that person even thinking?'” John Harbaugh said.

“But we take it personally.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

