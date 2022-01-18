Ja’Marr Chase Should Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award

By

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a favorite to win the NFL offensive rookie of the year award. Playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, Chase has accumulated spectacular statistics and according to various websites, he will likely win the award.

Mac Jones, who was also considered a favorite to win this award some time ago, was surpassed by Chase, who led his team to an incredible comeback, which saw the Bengals winning a fantastic game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the performance, Chase is a -200 rookie favorite of the year.

Phenomenal Play From Chase & Competition With Jones

Chase had an incredible night, which reminds us of the performance of video games. He set a new record for a rookie in terms of receiving yards in a season and broke Justin Jefferson’s record as well.

However, his performance during the season can be characterized by ups and downs. Not surprising because playing as a rookie you are dealt with a lot of pressure and living up to expectations could be difficult frequently.

While Mac Jones was considered a heavy favorite, leading the Patriots to the playoffs, he is now an underdog to win the title. According to statistics, quite a lot of people placed bets on Mac Jones, deeming him as a favorite, but right now the situation can take a different turn. As NFL betting with Bitcoin is gaining momentum we have also seen numerous people placing bets with different cryptocurrencies on these 2 athletes. These bets were made for the long-term and we will definitely see interesting results in the end.

The betting value

Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals looks to become the first wide receiver to win the award since 2012. It’s also worth noting that considering all the events surrounding Chase, we are going to witness one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL.

Who is Ja’Marr Chase?

Ja’Marr Anthony Chase was born on March 1, 2000, in Harvey, Louisiana. As we have already noted above he is a professional American football player who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals. At the student level, he played for the Louisiana State University team.

He is a winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award for Best NCAA Receiver for the 2019 season as well as the 2019 Student National Championship Winner.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, he was selected in the first round with a fifth overall. Chase graduated from Archbishop Joseph Rummel High School. During his time with her soccer team, Chase averaged 2,152 yards with 30 touchdowns. Upon graduation, he was named one of 247Sports’s Top 20 Young Host and has been named one of ESPN’s Top 300 Young Players.

After graduating from high school, he entered Louisiana State University.

Amateur career

In the NCAA football tournament, Chase made his debut in the 2018 season. He played in thirteen matches for the team, including seven in the starting lineup, hitting 313 yards and hitting three touchdowns. In 2019, he played fourteen games, hitting 1,780 and hitting 20 touchdowns.

Chase became the first host in team history to play three 200-yard reception matches in a single season. He set Southeast Conference records for yards and touchdowns on reception.

At the end of the season, he became the owner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver of the NCAA, was included in the national team of the tournament stars. Together with the team, Chase won the playoffs of the national championship. In the final against Clemson, he scored 221 yards with two touchdowns.

Professional career

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bleacher Report rated Chase as ready to compete at the professional level. His best aspects were said to be athleticism and physical data; his disadvantage was not the best passing of routes.

Columnist Nate Tice ranked him third among draft pickers with a score of 8.6 out of 10. NFL site analyst Lance Zierlane likened Chase to seven-time entrant Torrey Holt. Sporting News’s Bill Bender called him a classic first host with double-digit touchdowns in a season.

In the draft, Chase was selected in the first round as a fifth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. In June, he signed a four-year contract with the possibility of a one-season extension with the initiative of the club. The total amount of the agreement was $30.8 million. He was unstable in the preseason matches, making several mistakes when receiving the ball.

Ja’Marr Chase explained his mistakes by a lack of concentration and unusual balls used in the NF. With the Bengals, he made his first week debut with 101 touchdown yards. He became the first rookie in club history to score at least a hundred yards in a season-opening match.