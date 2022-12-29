Interesting facts about the biggest Super Bowl sporting event

The Super Bowl is the largest sporting event in the United States. It is the NFL finale that becomes a national holiday and piques the interest of millions of fans. This part of the football competition is held annually in late January or early February.

The final pits the winners of the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference. The event has a very long history and there are a number of interesting facts surrounding it. If you want to learn the most curious things about the Super Bowl, read the following lines.

1 – Super Bowl Bets Exceed Expectations

Interestingly, the Super Bowl betting odds are really impressive. Players bet more than $3.5 billion on the final, which is half of the German market in a full calendar year. Bookmakers offer high odds and also bet on the Super Bowl without bitcoin. Hundreds of betting options and hot bonuses are available to bettors. This is also one of the most bet on events.

The fact is that many betting sites in Europe and the world also place bets on the Super Bowl. They do this because the final is followed all over the planet and has a huge number of fans. Naturally, bookmakers get very good earnings when it comes time for the impressive event.

2 – The Super Bowl is among the most watched shows in the U.S.

It is beyond doubt that this sporting event, rivets the eyes of TV viewers in the US. The 2011 finale was watched by 111 million viewers, ranking it second in viewership worldwide. Only the Champions League final in Europe is ahead of it.

3 – The second biggest day for food consumption

The Super Bowl races, and the festivities surrounding them, open up a big appetite for Americans. It is the second biggest day for food consumption after Thanksgiving. The games go with snacking on fast foods including pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and more. Of course, all sorts of beverages go along with the snacking to water down and celebrate the big event.

4 – Super Bowl ticket prices are very high

One of the reasons most people watch the Super Bowl on television is because their tickets cost too much. In 2021, the ticket price starts at $5950, which is unaffordable for all fans. Some Americans joke that they have to break a bank to watch the games. Therefore, most fans prefer to stay home and watch the shows.

5 – Super Bowl without cheerleaders

When Super Bowl XLV was held, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers teams met, and the most interesting thing was that this competition was played without the traditional cheerleaders. The reason being that neither of the two teams had professional cheerleaders at the time. This fact deducts to the fun and is accepted with a smile by most supporters.

6 – No U.S. Presidents at the Super Bowl

So far, no American president has attended a Super Bowl. The reasons aren’t very clear, but presidents always say they watch the games and follow the finale with great attention. We are waiting to see who will be the first president to go to the Super Bowl.

7 – Who has been the most successful quarterback in the Super Bowl?

The most successful quarterback in the Super Bowl is named Tom Brady. He has 5 MVPs behind him and managed to win seven finals. The player is very popular and enjoys a huge fan following in the USA. His exploits will surely go down in history and his performance will not be forgotten.

Final words

These were just seven interesting facts about the Super Bowl. There are many more juicy stories surrounding the event that deserve your attention. However, we hope you learned new and interesting things from our article and we wish you enjoy this great sporting event in the US.

