Herschel Walker Winning a Senate Seat Should Frighten Us All

Regardless of what happens in the Georgia runoff on December 6, the fact that Herschel Walker has made it this far should frighten us all. Who needs movies about vampires and werewolves (which Walker “reviewed” for us). Much more scary than all those movie villains combined is the idea of someone seeing and hearing Walker speak, and then vote for him.

All the Republican party cares about is winning, plain and simple (Mitch McConnell has even said “the quiet part out loud” about this, just last week), so they can enforce their agenda which is great for corporate special interests and Christian white males, terrible for everyone else.

If Herschel Walker captures that Georgia Senate seat in the special runoff election, they will move much closer towards achieving their corporatist theocracy.

Because while the Democrats have 50 seats already, plus the Vice President as the tie-breaking vote, getting that 51st seat would block Republicans from Senate oversight committees.

We first wrote about Herschel Walker, a Heisman winning former football star in May. As he rose to further prominence, we did another piece on him in July. In addition to reading those pieces, you can click the video above to learn more about the man who was once most famous being the center piece of the worst trade in NFL history.

Now he might be the worst candidate, nominated by a major party, for high ranking national office in American history. Yes, worse than Roy Moore, believe it or not.

BREAKING: A new woman has now come forward alleging Herschel Walker drove her to a clinic to have an abortion resulting from a relationship with him. She will be speaking out in a press conference today. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 26, 2022

Throughout September and October, Herschel has been at the top of news cycles, due to his well, embodying the opposite of what he supposedly stands for, in his own life. That and his inability to coherently form sentences when speaking in public. But seriously, Walker’s multiple abortion scandals, all the while he pretends to be the moral police, is a perfect example of an easy cheat code for keeping up with the political news cycle.

It’s also a simple rule of life: any politician (or pundit) that never shuts up about how moral/Christian/family values they are…is actually the polar opposite with their own doings.

Call it the Lauren Boebert Rule of Evangelical, Republican, Christian Right hypocrisy.

The election forecasters don’t see Walker standing a good chance of defeating Raphael Warnock in the general election, and I really do think they are correct on that. I think Rev. Warnock will retain his seat on November 8, but you know it’s going to be very close, and that is downright frightening.

Regardless of the result, and despite all that’s happened with Herschel Walker, the fact that he’s made it even this far really says something about the GOP, and what they think about Americans.

The GOP are not serious people nor are they a serious party. They think the populace is next level stupid, and honestly, they’re not wrong, in regards to much of the electorate, on that point. Back in ’08, I thought Sarah Palin was the worst candidate to run for Federal office ever.

Then came TFG and the 2016 Presidential election, Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and now the guy at the center of the worst NFL trade of all time.

Raphael Warnock said “Herschel Walker has no vision for our country or state. Folks who have no vision tend to traffic in division. He’s not ready to represent Georgia.” Vote for @ReverendWarnock in the Georgia Run Off Election Dec 6th. pic.twitter.com/62ghp8e4sK — Tony ?VOTE Raphael Warnock?? (@TonyHussein4) November 16, 2022

There will be worse candidates than Herschel Walker in the future, starting in 2024, too. Scary thought!

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

